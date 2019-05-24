How to Choose a College That Fits You Best

Before the summer vacation ends, many senior high school graduates will be excited about preparing and entering college. Most likely, some will be still undecided, which college will help them to boost their dream profession in the future. There is a higher chance that choosing the right school is one of the factors which will guide you in completing your course. If you have already chosen the perfect one for you, there will be a high probability of being admitted and feeling that enjoyment and satisfaction.

For those who still don’t know what college will suit them most, there are some ways to make a decision. The best way is to ask your advisors or teachers for help. They can give significant assistance on what is best for you based on your skills, goals, and needs.

Here are some tips for deciding which college will become your home for the next several years:

1. Start a college search

When looking for a college, take down some questions and factors that you want to consider, for instance, your goals, wants, and needs. This will help you to make a thorough decision and gain confidence in the choice you have made. After doing so, make a list and narrow it down by making a pro/con points for every college. Keep in mind that they are already assuming that you have an average to high grades.

2. Consider the cost and your financial capability

The amount needed for entering college is not a joke. Probably, it is the first thing that your parents will be thinking after you graduate from high school (many start saving right when a baby is born). There are different price ranges from public to private universities. But, there are still actions that you can use to lessen the cost that might incur.

Look for universities who give scholarships, financial guidance, and college loans. Public colleges offer much smaller fees on tuition compared to private ones. The amount of tuition is not the only thing you have to consider because you also must deal with housing, food, books, and many other daily expenses. However, it is still good to be well-informed of the amount of tuition in getting the right choice for you.

3. Think of the right programs you want to take

Make sure that you have a list of the things you need to learn like the major and minor programs, extracurricular activities, and some social clubs. Check if colleges that you consider all have the important subjects for you. In this way, you can also narrow down your list, excluding colleges that don’t offer what you need.

4. Compare the different public and private colleges from your list

After taking into consideration all the things on your list, it is time to make a comparison of the schools you listed. Choose the one which will suit your academic needs, financial guidance, and living status. Here your list is probably much shorter now.

5. Ask some students from your preferred colleges

Another great thing you can do is actually contact college students and ask them how they like it. Observe if they are talking about what is currently happening in the school. Ask them what the foods from their food court are, how the professors deliver their class lessons, and what the environment looks like while studying. Be sure that all the relevant factors are being considered.

6. Make a school visit

Go and visit the colleges from your list when making the final decision. Make it a priority to visit each of them. Doing this can guide you to check every school’s environment and see if it fits your needs. Check its facilities, students, faculties, and health center. Just roam around and feel the student vibe. It will guide you and help you understand whether you can spend the next several years here.