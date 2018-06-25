The Best Algorithm for Essay Writing

Do not rush to think that writing an essay is a completely meaningless job that you will never need. Nowadays when you enter any university, the teacher will almost instantly require you to write an article. Moreover, you sometimes do not know how to start this task. Here we will help you since no one else could or did not want to.

In this article, let's talk about such a popular literary genre as an essay. After all, in relevant specialties, students write essays quite often. So, here are our practical tips on how to prepare a paper and where to start.

What Is An Essay?

The theme is an author’s prose composition of small size and free composition. The French word “essay” means “test.” The purpose of the paper is to express the thoughts, ideas, and opinions of the author on a particular topic. For example, you can write an essay on an article, an artwork, or even about yourself. The content of the paper is free and, as it was already mentioned, does not pretend to provide deep research on the topic. In some way, this is both a literary theme and a philosophical treatise rolled into one.

How To Write An Essay: Basic Principles And Practical Advice

Let’s say at once: a one-size-fits-all approach to creating essays is rare and often unacceptable. As a rule, to prepare a paper, you need to find an approach. So check the tips that might be helpful for your academic writing.

The First Tip: Read The Themes By Other Authors

This will help you develop your style. After all, an essay is not dictation, and the writing will require a sense of style from you if you really want to write well. According to experts, the form of presentation of a good essay can be characterized as emotional, expressive, artistic. Think about the topic, structure, and plan of the work.

The Second Tip: Study The Literature On A Given Topic

It was already said that essay is a creative paper and involves the presentation of reflections on a particular subject. The paper should usually be written for a reader who has at least a minimal idea of the question under consideration. Otherwise, when writing, you will drown in the details, descriptions, and explanations. Therefore, to write about something comprehensively, one should know as much as possible about the relevant topic. Formulate the thesis statement and your argument.

The Third Tip: Think Over The Structure And Plan Of The Essay

Academic paper can have a different structure. The only formal rule when writing it is the presence of the thesis statement. Nevertheless, the most famous composition of the essay is as follows:

Title,

Introduction,

Main Body,

Conclusion,

List of references.

Here the thesis is the author’s own idea, and the argument is its rationale. If you are looking for a cliché on how to complete an essay, then here it is.

The Fourth Tip: Do Not “Overload” The Paper

Brevity is the soul of wit. Of course, everyone has his or her own style, but too long sentences can turn out too tricky for the reader and even for the writer, eventually. A competent and clear presentation of your thoughts is the key to success.

The Fifth Tip: Be Honest With Yourself

You do not have to invent or attribute to yourself the thoughts of other people. Write naturally, and your paper will only benefit from it. It is also recommended to study the example of the abstract.

So here you have got advice on writing essays from different professional authors. This, of course, is not a step-by-step instruction on how to write an essay. The essay is a creative task, and such an approach is unlikely to be relevant. However, it can be said with certainty that beginners should immediately learn these tips and use them without a shadow of a doubt. In case you have any questions, or have additional doubts while writing, remember: you are not alone, and you can always ask for professional help.

Writing an essay promotes the development of creative thinking, the ability to express one’s thoughts and the thinking process in general. Stepped-up practice will help you to learn how to correctly formulate your ideas, highlight causal relationships, and support your argument with appropriate evidence or examples. Perhaps in the future, you will write a great novel. In the meantime, feel free to set down for your first essay!