Two Czech YPG militants arrested by Turkish Police

Two Czech citizens who fight for Syrian terrorist organization YPG were arrested by Turkish Police in Sirnak City in Turkey.

According to the Turkish Officials, the two suspect said they were trained at French Legion Camps and by German Special Forces to fight in Syria for YPG.

Miroslav Farkas ( alias Serxwebun Botan ) and Marketa Vselichova ( alias Zelane Botan ) said they saw many troops from French legion, German Special Forces and American Special Forces in Syria and they engaged in several combats with them.

According to Turkish officials, and the two suspects’ statements, they were caught while they were trying to access to Europe via Turkey to procure thermal binoculars and medical supply for YPG militans. Turkish Police launched an operation against the two based on an intel. The two suspects were caught when crossing the Turkish border.

YPG is claimed to be a part of the PKK terrorist organization by Turkish officials.