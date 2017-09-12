National Technical Museum exhibits old railroad cars

National Technical Museum has an exhibition of old railroad cars open to the public from June 1st to October 29th. The former engine depot of the Czech railway system contains over one hundred pieces of rolling stock and other items of railroad technology.

Opening hours: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 10 am – 5 pm

The National Technical Museum looks after the largest collection of the old rail vehicles in the Czech Republic. The most important part of the collection is housed in a former engine depot in Chomutov. Visitors can see about 100 rail vehicles of various types and gauges; from a hand car from 1850 and a steam engine produced in 1870 to a railroad snow plow from 1980. There are former Czechoslovak State Railways (Československé státní dráhy) and Kaiserlich-Königliche Staatsbahnen (KKStb) vehicles on display. Parlor, passenger and diesel cars, electric and diesel locomotives, old hand cars as well as vehicles not long ago still in operation by Czech Railways (České dráhy) are now ready for their preservation in the NTM collections.

NTM depositary is located next to the Czech Railways locomotive depot in Chomutov.

The access road is marked from the street Černovická next to the Globus shopping center (direction of Karlovy Vary).

GPS 50.456744, 13.391115

ADMISSION:

Full: 110 CZK

Reduced: 70 CZK

(for seniors over 65, disabled people, ISIC, ITIC, Staff Card, children 6-15 years, secondary school and university students upon presentation of certificate courses of study)

Family: 270 CZK

School groups: 50 CZK

