Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World 2024

The 71st edition of the Miss World beauty pageant concluded with the crowning of Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic as the new queen. According to the official social media accounts of the event, she beat 111 other contestants from around the globe to win the coveted title in Mumbai, India.

Pyszková is the second Czech woman to achieve this feat, following Taťána Kuchařová, who won the Miss World crown in 2006 in Warsaw. The only other Czech woman who came close to winning was Alena Šeredová, who placed fourth in 1998.

The final four of the competition also included representatives from Lebanon, Trinidad and Tobago, and Botswana, who impressed the judges with their beauty, intelligence, and personality.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský visited the pageant last week after his plane broke down in Mumbai. Taťána Makarenko, the director of Miss Czech Republic, invited him to meet the contestants and show his support.

The Miss World pageant was founded in 1951 by Eric Morley, a British entrepreneur who ran a bingo lottery business. He originally named it the Festival Bikini Contest, but the media dubbed it Miss World. Due to its popularity, the pageant became an annual event and also faced competition from another pageant, Miss Universe, which started in 1952 in California.

Krystyna Pyszková is a young woman from Třinec who has a passion for learning and exploring. She is 181 cm tall and has a slim figure with 86-59-89 measurements. She is currently pursuing a law degree at Charles University, as well as studying marketing in Austria. She has a creative side and enjoys painting and playing musical instruments such as the flute and the violin. She is also a model and has a humanitarian project to educate children in Tanzania. She loves to travel and learn about different cultures, people, and places. She also likes to keep fit, ride horses, and improve herself.