Loel Patrick Guinness, a philanthropist and art historian advocate with the Kalpa Group, examines scientific advances that enable experts to locate some of the art world’s most noteworthy treasures.

Novel Methods

Today’s art conservators and historians have new tools including X-ray radiography, X-ray fluorescence, ultrasound, and infrared photography to aid their investigation of classic artworks.

New technologies have enabled art historians to locate art treasures that were once thought to be lost to the ages. Radar and laser systems can be used to detect hidden artworks behind walls and other covers and to determine the placement of items that are not visible to the naked eye.

Radar systems are capable of detecting fine delamination of the art medium and the base. They have been useful for determining the composition of a work of art. Using spectroscopy allows scientists to discover the precise makeup of the paints and materials in question, answering historical questions about how works of art were created. This technique also allows scientists and conservators to determine the rate at which art materials degrade and the amount of urgency needed to conserve the work of art in question. Further, this technology can be used to see how buildings have been altered in the past centuries. Thermal imagery allows us to discover what lies beneath the surface (cement, plaster and other) and to determine where walls and doors have been moved, replaced or blocked.

The Battle of Anghiari

In 1503 Florence’s city hall, the Palazzo Vecchio, Leonardo da Vinci was commissioned to paint a mural named The Battle of Anghiari in the Hall of the 500. This painting commemorated one of the Florentines’ famous victories over Milan on June 29, 1440. In the battle, the Milanese outnumbered the Florentines, but the Florentines were able to turn the tide of battle against a surprise attack. While the mural is the largest da Vinci painting ever, the uniqueness of the mural is Leonardo’s revolutionary depiction of cruelty, pain and the nature of war. The painting has not been seen since the 1550s and is often referred to as “The Lost Leonardo” – until now.

When da Vinci painted the original, he was plagued by problems with materials. The undercoat of the painting, possibly comprised of wax, combined with oil colors and would not dry quickly enough. The upper part of the painting was entirely obscured, while the bottom was left unfinished. The unfinished painting was famous for its energetic depiction of the battle. Many contemporary artists made copies of the incomplete mural, some of which have survived to the present day.

Fifty years later, another Florentine artist, Giorgio Vasari, was commissioned to renovate the Hall and to include new artwork on the higher walls. Vasari was a noted writer on art history, and many believe he did not want to paint over da Vinci’s unfinished work.

“Who Seeks Finds”

Several historians believe that as part of Vasari’s renovations of the Hall, that he had a wall built in front of Leonardo’s mural so that he could paint a new fresco without disturbing Leonardo’s work. Dr. Seracini conducted a diagnostic study using ground penetrating radar and thermo imagery technologies to confirm the existence of a small gap between the outer wall of Vasari’s work and a wall between. The gap would allow pigments to breathe and deduce deterioration caused by sunlight and other elements. This wall is the only wall in the Hall of 500 with such a gap.

Vasari appears to have left another clue for future generations. On the top of Vasari’s fresco, barely visible to the naked eye at ground level, Vasari painted a small flag with a non-military inscription stating ‘Cerva Trova’ – ‘Who Seeks Finds’. The existence of the gap behind the wall and the flag with a message led to a belief that the Lost Leonardo was under this portion of Vasari’s fresco and ultimately it was under this area of Vasari’s work where remnants of a prior mural were identified by Dr. Maurizio Seracini. Additional work led to the discovery of art pigment materials behind the Vasari fresco that have been carbon dated to the early sixteenth century (when Leonardo was commissioned to create the mural).

Dr. Maurizio Seracini is an art diagnostician who has specialized in non-invasive tests on many famous works and has been employed by such diverse museums as the Uffizi, the Getty, and the Met. He has made it his life’s work to discover what became of The Battle of Anghiari. Finding the Battle of Anghiari was funded by Loel Patrick Guinness and his Kalpa Group, and later sponsorship of the project was taken over by the National Geographic and other donors.

The project presents a dilemma because Vasari work is also of historical significance. It would be challenging to remove the Vasari mural without damaging it and then to replace it after work on the da Vinci painting is completed. Seracini and Loel Patrick Guinness remain optimistic that they will be able to get a better image of the painting and find out exactly how much remains of da Vinci’s lost work.

Preservation for Generations

Advanced methods like those used by Dr. Seracini are leading to discoveries and a better understanding of historical works. With non-invasive scanning, artworks can be located, and studies and interventions can be carefully planned. Guinness believes that certain mysteries of art history, including the rediscovered da Vinci, need to be preserved for future generations.