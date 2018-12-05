Gia Walsh’s Most Inspiring Movie Directors of the Modern Era

Given the popularity of the motion picture in the United States, it comes as no surprise that over 600 movies are made every year. Although it takes a solid team effort to complete such projects, directors tend to be the ones who receive the majority of the praise. And rightly so. After all, they are the ones responsible for ensuring that every aspect of production is flowing well. So, who are some of the most inspirational directors that have made a name for themselves in such a competitive market?

Steven Spielberg

According to the Co-founder of GiGi Films and producer of “The Art of Getting By,” Gia Walsh, many directors set a lot of precedents in the industry. One of them is Steven Spielberg. With eleven nominations and three Academy Awards, he remains one of the most accomplished directors of this age. Furthermore, according to Gia Walsh, Spielberg set many trends in the areas of CGI with his movie Jurassic Park in 1993. Not to mention his success with “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” or “Saving Private Ryan.”

Kathryn Bigelow

Another director that has multiple Oscars and a proven track record is Kathryn Bigelow. Her most lucrative projects include “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker.” Besides incredible on-screen achievements, Bigelow is noted for being one of the very few females to break into a predominantly male industry. Additionally, her achievements with “The Hurt Locker” enabled her to demonstrate a special type of versatility. After all, creating one of the best military movies of all time is certainly no easy task. Nevertheless, Bigelow achieved this without any tangible military experience.

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is a director that requires absolutely no introduction. Having started his career as an actor, he went on to win 148 awards including four Academy Awards for directing. Additionally, his latest military project, “The American Sniper,” parallels Bigelow’s impact with “The Hurt Locker.” Besides setting many records with the box office, Eastwood promoted some social causes with movies that addressed contemporary issues. Take “Gran Torino,” for example, and the way it raised awareness about war veterans who unconsciously carry many prejudices. Also, the fact that Clint Eastwood played a lead role in a lot of his movies helped execute his vision perfectly.

Susanne Bier

As one of the best directors from Denmark, Susanne Bier prides herself with projects that highlight family relations and deep emotions. Her work was recognized on international scenes and her movies accumulated multiple Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Awards. Bier also specializes in romantic films. In fact, her romantic comedy “The One and Only” remains the most viewed movie in Denmark over the past two decades. Given her expertise, Bier found her way outside of Denmark though work with popular actors such as Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston on projects like the “The Night Manager.”

Alejandro González Iñárritu

Although some of the directors mentioned above dominated the market for some years, Alejandro Iñárritu has been the most powerful creator over the past decade. After winning four Oscars in only three years, he became the first Mexican creator to be nominated for an Academy Award for directing. His movie “Birdman” remains one of the most revolutionizing projects when it comes to screenplay and recording. Additionally, his work with Leonardo Dicaprio in “The Revenant” became the most successful project of 2015 as it won a total of 83 awards and three Oscars.

Peter Jackson

Making a list of the most impactful directors of all time would be impossible without Peter Jackson. As the creator of one of the most popular trilogies of all time, “The Lord of the Rings,” Jackson’s legacy speaks for itself. His attention to detail, forward-thinking ideas, and innovative spirit brought some of the best screenplays to life. He also directed movies like “The Hobbit,” which was another incredibly successful trilogy, “King Kong,” and “District 9.”

There are many more attention-worthy directors that helped shape the history of motion picture. These include individuals like Alfred Hitchcock, Quentin Tarantino, Woody Allen, Sofia Coppola, and more. Regardless, the directors above has pushed the boundaries beyond what many people thought was possible. After all, it is hard to argue that the movie industry would be as progressive as it is absent people like Spielberg, Eastwood, Bier, and others that were mentioned.