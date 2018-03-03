ZMG Construction Exemplifies the Necessity of Ethics

According to the dictionary definition, ethics are portrayed as moral principles that govern behavior. In other words, they include all the intrinsic motivation and thought processes that drive people towards their decisions. In real life, that can be the difference between someone running a business without any sense of sympathy for the environment and someone who prioritizes the nature over their personal gain. Although it may seem irrelevant, things like volunteer service, on-going projects that aim the benefit the unprivileged, and protection of the surroundings are some of the most important statistics when it comes to any business. Undeniably, Forbes and Fortune-500 rankings are important, yet those carry no weight if they are overshadowed by a long stream of unethical behavior. Thus, what would be the common elements of ethically-oriented businesses? More specifically, how do companies that greatly impact the society like the construction sector, for example, ensure that their operations will have no detrimental effects on the world?

Some entrepreneurs find their peace of mind by being active advocates for particular causes. That can include anything from supporting people who are battling diseases to helping veterans. Others, however, may help the community by investing in research and development to improve the way that they operate. Take ZMG Construction, per se. Armed with reconstruction experts who have completed hundreds of restoration projects, this company is known for taking advantage of eco-friendly building. Although they have worked on contracts that almost reach $50 million, the upper management of ZMG Construction has remained faithful to the environment. This is accomplished by utilizing resources and complex methods of recycling that prevent degradation of materials that would negatively impact the biodiversity. Thus, the first step towards becoming a more socially-aware enterprise is to select the way that one will help the community. Whether it is through charitable contributions, community service or volunteer hours, or efficient ways of building, many alternatives can work for those interested in helping.

Corporate social responsibility has far-reaching repercussions given that everything from employment opportunities to community’s advancement is directly related to it. Because of this, businesses that are in the same realm as the ZGM Construction should always be aware of the impact that promises and implied statements make. Vowing to pledge thousands of dollars to local schools and failing to do so can affect the budgeting of the educational institutions in question. Similarly, stating that one is producing environment-friendly goods when that is clearly not the case, which was shown by the controversy of Volkswagen, can affect the consumers very negatively. For those who work in construction, projects should always be completed in a manner as transparent as possible. The resources that are used should be the actual resources that have been disclosed to the public and the room for unpleasant surprises should be minimized.

Trying to help the society grow while the company is imploding sounds impossible. That is because it is. For a company to help others, it must have a firm foundation that is supported by trusted employees who are dedicated to the ultimate goals. Thus, business owners must begin by treating their subordinates respectfully, avoiding issues of over scheduling, be as flexible as possible, and so on. After all, the employees of one’s business will be the main representation of that enterprise. If they happen to be unsatisfied with the way that the operations are going, the public will eventually be made aware of this. As a consequence, no amount of volunteering or charitable donations will be enough to make people forget about abusive employers. Therefore, one must first set their business in a very ethical way. Only then can they fight to facilitate a positive change in the outside world.