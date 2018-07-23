Using Video Storytelling to Grow Your Business

“Storytelling is the most powerful way to put ideas into the world today.” -Robert Mckee

Stories are embedded in our culture and human nature. Storytelling has been used to entertain, educate, to form connections, inspire, shape the future, etc. for centuries. Stories are some of the purest forms of communication and have continued to stand the test of time.

Dating back to the era of cave drawings and hieroglyphics, it is evident that humans have always favored and responded well to visual and interactive communication.

From word of mouth to social media sharing, storytelling has been passed on because it appeals to our imaginations and allows us to draw connections. Marketing services and corporate video services around the world have tried to master the art of storytelling. Stories resonate and inspire thoughts because they can be boundless, compelling, and factual. They stimulate your brain and allow you to see new perspectives and experience new emotions.

One example of how effective storytelling can be for corporate videos is the Google Reunion Ad that ran in 2013. During this video, Google pulls at the heartstrings by describing the reunion of two men that were childhood friends in India, while also epitomizing how valuable Google really is in everyday life.

Effective storytelling plays a huge role in content marketing. It allows companies to form bonds with their consumers. Businesses use storytelling in very strategic ways to create relatable videos that viewers are more likely to engage with. When constructing your storytelling strategy, it’s important to follow a few guidelines to ensure full viewer engagement.

BigCommerce.com provides 5 Tips to Make Viewers Love Your Brand:

Know Your Audience: How do they consume media? What types of stories will they form connections to? Talk to your customers and find out how your company benefits them or solved their problems to inspire the plots of your stories. Potential customers will be interested in hearing the trials of other people that have found success within your company. Position Yourself: Make a statement and then center your story around this central message. Find Your Brand Hero: Include a “good guy” or something that viewers can connect with so that they are more likely to engage with your brand. Be Authentic: Don’t make it all about a sales pitch. Deliver your message and engage consumers by putting their needs first instead of emphasizing your need for their sale. Persuade them with the quality of your story rather than business talk. Make It Shareable: If you evoke the right emotion and keep it, a good length people will be inclined to share your video for others to engage with.

One key part of storytelling is including a human element; in other words, creating a personal connection.

Fact tells, story sells.

Think hard about your brand story. By incorporating that human element, you will inspire your audience to feel a certain way and ultimately build a loyal clientele.

Stories make your brand unique. By exposing your company’s story, you are giving your consumers a chance to level with you and motivate them to appreciate what your brand has to offer.

By harnessing the power of storytelling, you will see your content being perceived more favorably by your audience and you will be more pleased with your results and responses.

Get creative.

Everyone has a story, and every story is unique.

What’s yours?