Top Renewable Energy Companies in the UK

No longer is renewable energy unwise to invest in. Just the opposite. Since we cannot continue to produce energy using unsustainable power sources, we have to transition. Many small and large companies understand this, and they are working to meet the demands of the market. Some have shown that it is possible to do the right thing and be profitable, and this goes for both renewable energy and social responsibility. Read below to find out about these businesses.

Bulb

“Bulb” doesn’t stand out because they are entirely based on renewables; they do because they offer generous policies and social responsibility. They provide 100 percent renewable energy for homes and businesses and offer a Refer a Friend policy that provides £50 credit for you and your referral. As far as social responsibility goes, “Bulb” donates £2 to a charity that does the work of teaching inner-city children to grow their food while helping them implement these skills.

Octopus

Octopus is another 100 percent renewable energy company. Also, to provide fully renewable energy, they have begun to invest in tech and branch out. Now they are investing in electric vehicles and devising a system that can help consumers run their homes using their car during its peak energy times. It is called the Powerloop and aims to relieve the national power grid.

Good Energy Company

Good energy has been around since 1999 and offers completely renewable electricity and carbon neutral. They, like Octopus, are getting into the electric car market by building charging ports. There will be over a million electric vehicles on the road by 2022. It is three percent of all vehicles, and Good Energy aims to satisfy this demand, but they aren’t the ones.

Ecotricity

Ecotricity is probably the most famous all-renewable energy supplier in the UK. They’ve been around even longer than the Good Energy Company, since 1996 to be exact, and have been providing homes and businesses with green energy and frack-free gas since then. With its profits, the company invests further in solar farms, windmills, and has even made the UK’s firs grass-fed gas mill.

According to the site MoneyPug, which is known as a platform to compare energy suppliers, they are also getting into electric charging ports. If you drive the motorways, you probably have seen their ports on the side of the roads. They are ahead of the Good Energy Company, who is their competitor. They have shown that it is possible to traverse the UK without burning fossil fuels.

Solarplicity

Solarpilicity uses solar energy in a community-centered business model. They offer a Community Energy Scheme for landlords, tenants, and homeowners. These small-scale projects are helping people who need while facilitating the transition to renewable energy by providing free solar panels and other sustainable incentives.

The Big Six

The colloquial name for a group of energy companies that is the United Kingdom’s energy cartel, these six companies are also transitioning to green energy, but not many of them are 100 percent renewable. These companies include SSE, Scottish Power, Eon, EDF Energy, British Gas, and Npower.

Other Companies

These companies are just the beginning. There are many more examples of energy companies offering renewables and green power. These include Bristol Energy, Ebico, Cooperative Energy, Pure Planet, Ovo Energy, So Energy, and Tonik Energy.

The transition is unavoidable. We all have to change our ways and commit to green sources of power. It gets easier every day. Not only are these offering a sustainable option, but it is also getting cheaper all the time. A few of these businesses have shown that it is possible to do the right thing and make a profit. It is no longer unwise and unrealistic.

These changes are not only possible; they are inevitable. Do your part and get ahead of the curve. Take out a green energy policy, and you will be surprised at how cheap it is. Not only will you be doing the right thing, but you will also facilitate the process of making renewable energy less expensive for everyone.