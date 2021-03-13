More Tips On Reducing Business Energy Consumption This Year

Managing the backend operations of a business and balancing utility consumption-versus-costs can be stressful. But only if your enterprise isn’t equipped with the knowledge (and the means) about how to save on electricity effectively.

Utility Bidder has given us their expert two-cents on how you can lower business electricity bills every single month, from here onward.

Lower Business Energy Costs

1. Sunlight On. Artificial Light, Sometimes-On

This is one of the most practical steps to take in energy reduction, both in the business realm and in that of the residential. Yet ironically, it’s also among the most ignored. Turning the lights off when they’re not in use.

We understand that “lighting” is everything in business. Whether storefront or back-end. The first is because a well-lit place is a great invite to potential customers, and said aesthetic will tell them of the kind of business you run— one that’s bright and welcoming, instead of dark and dingy. The second is all about aiding your staff to work efficiently with a well-lit workplace.

On that note, be on-the-alert for times when you don’t have to turn on every single bulb in the area. Skilled technicians all agree that you should create a schedule for this. Markdown the “whens” of turning them on and off, especially when natural light can do the “lighting” work in their place.

2. Watch Out For “Phantom Energy”

If step number 1 is about being vigilant in turning the lights on and off, the second step speaks of “phantom energy”. Phantom energy is the term used to describe electricity that’s consumed even if plugged-in electronic devices and appliances are not being utilized.

Examples of these are printers, computers, consoles, sound systems, routers, cordless phones (if you still use such communication apparatuses), etc.

Although some and/or all of these electronics now have varieties that allow for “less” energy consumption when not in use (an innovation in the technologies behind them), “less” may still not be enough to significantly lower energy costs.

What to do? Similar to the above, construct a “program” of sorts and track which pieces of equipment are utilized or not during given times in a day. And for when they’re not in operation, turn them off.

3. Employee Training

…in energy-saving, that is. The rest of the members of your company need to be on board with your goal of being an energy-efficient enterprise. It cannot pass, that just a few people are adjusting to these changes. Everyone has to hop on the bandwagon.

A key difference between residential energy consumption versus its business counterpart is that there usually more key-players in the latter. And the more there are in your amazing workforce, the more you will need to manage, even in the context of being utilities-efficient.

But don’t worry. With the entire team working together, you’ll finally be able to start cutting down on your business’ electricity bill consistently. As a business owner and/or manager, you’ll merely have to exert extra effort and time in scheduling training sessions for energy reduction. Or you can just call your supplier and have them send their experts to do so.