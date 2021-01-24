Setting Annual Business Goals? Avoid These 3 Mistakes!

Goal-setting plays a large role in achieving success in any venture. After all, if you want to accomplish an important objective, you have to make a plan to do so first. Unfortunately, while many business leaders take goal-setting seriously –– particularly at this time of year –– they may not always create the best goals for themselves, their teams, or their companies. With that in mind, today we’ll share how business leaders can avoid three big mistakes when they sit down to make their professional New Year’s resolutions. Check them out here:

Short-Sightedness

A year may seem like a long time, but in the grand scheme of things, it isn’t. Indeed, Many businesses take years –– even decades –– to reach their full potential. So while it can be beneficial to set ambitious short-term goals for your organization, you should never lose sight of the big picture. Though you may not be able to complete a huge objective this year, you can lay the groundwork for your future successes now. Note, you can also partner with companies like Helm Financial that will help you develop long-term financial plans for your business.

Over-Emphasis on Results

When reviewing company performance, it can be easy for business leaders to focus solely on the bottom line. This makes sense on several levels, considering that most businesses require a certain amount of revenue to remain viable every year. Yet, if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that mitigating circumstances can seriously affect business outcomes. As such, it’s generally a better idea for business leaders to create goals centered around performance as opposed to merely results. For example, if you want to improve your sales figures, make it a goal to work with your sales team for an extra hour every week. You can control a goal like this no matter what else happens.

Solitude