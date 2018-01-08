Resolvly Discusses the Relationship Between Unmanageable Personal Debt and Employee Productivity

The modern workplace has been shaped by recent research and statistical analysis revealing all the complicated conditions that, in some way or another, hold some level of influence over human beings. Applied to the world of business, the information in these studies has revolutionized organizational decision-making processes, as the office layout, the number of natural light employees is exposed to, and the complexity of an employee’s individual workload all wield a significant influence over productivity, particularly when looked at in the aggregate.

Thanks to the wealth of statistical evidence — not to mention the helpful assist from the progressive approach favored by several notable and wildly successful startups — employees now have the opportunity to work in space more likely to feature sleeping pods and gaming tables rather than an endless maze of cubicles. For many employees, the modern workplace offers a particularly stark contrast to the prevailing office environment in which they worked no more than a decade ago.

Even though so many companies have made wholesale changes designed to enhance employee productivity, it is nonetheless the case that many organizations still suffer from suboptimal productivity levels due to circumstances that exist outside the office environment. Employee health, including both physical and economic health, likely represents the greatest external factor influencing productivity levels, which is why so many organizations are now taking steps intended to improve the physical and financial health and well-being of employees.

In recent years, health and wellness programs have increased to encourage employees to eat healthier and become more physically active. As a result, health care expenditures declined while productivity rose, yielding an obvious financial benefit for the organization — a benefit that easily exceeded any resources initially invested in creating a health and wellness program.

While physical health and wellness programs are now quite commonplace, Resolvly, a Florida-based debt resolution company, highlights that it is only recently that company executives began instituting programs and seminars specifically aimed at addressing personal financial issues, especially personal debt. According to Resolvly, the stress that accompanies significant debt obligations is directly related to a significant increase in employee absenteeism and a sharp reduction in employee productivity.

The debt resolution company also emphasized that debt stress is far more widespread than most people realize: the number of high-income employees dealing with stress stemming from personal debt obligations has consistently increased in recent years. The fact that debt stress is not limited according to income level illustrates just how much productivity is lost to concerns relating to personal debt obligations.

As Resolvly points out, the widespread nature of the issue further underscores the necessity of outreach efforts designed to complement the financial education programs and seminars companies are beginning to offer employees. With an issue as complex as personal debt, any resolution strategy must involve educational programs coupled with a more direct form of expert support.

In the modern workplace, it is simply in an organization’s best interest to find ways to reduce the stressful burden created by unmanageable personal debt obligations. An effective approach in this regard will have a far-reaching impact on the company, increasing employee productivity while also engendering a pervasive sense of loyalty and shaping the company’s unique culture and identity in the most positive way possible.