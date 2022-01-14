The Many Faces of Business Security

Is your business or the company you work for secure? Entrepreneurs and owners spend plenty of time and money making sure their prized entities hire safe employees, use fleet transport systems that produce accurate records, and have enough on-site surveillance to prevent widespread theft. A secure business is more profitable than a non-secure one.

Additionally, owners and managers use other creative techniques for safeguarding assets, both tangible and intangible. That includes highly sensitive financial data and intellectual property. In the wrong hands, corporate accounting records and proprietary computer programs could lead to massive financial losses. What are the most common ways to maximize security for any kind of business organization? The entire process begins with proper screening of new hires.

HR Screening

Human resources personnel use multiple techniques to screen and evaluate candidates and learn about prospective employees. Secure hiring means checking on the validity of degrees, prior work experience, references, and other items listed on a standard resume. In larger organizations, HR professionals are routinely on the lookout for corporate spies who might be intent on stealing proprietary techniques, recipes, programs, or financial data.

Fleet Systems

In addition to live tacho status and analysis, fleet programs offer company owners a huge menu of data that helps to enhance security along the route. That includes GPS tracking of every vehicle. When supervisors use tachograph management, they never lose track of speed, miles are driven, rest periods, and total driving time. For the ultimate in secure shipping and transport, companies tap into tachograph analysis reports, GPS information, locations of stops, and road conditions to make certain that every delivery arrives on time and fully intact. Often, businesses use trucks to move expensive inventory from one location to another, and making the trips secure is an integral part of any efficient operation.

Intellectual Property

Fortunately, businesses have many ways to safeguard their intellectual property, including the registration of copyrights, applying for patents, using NDAs (non-disclosure agreements), registering domain names, utilizing licensing contracts, and registering trademarks. Often, owners are reluctant to enter into joint ownership agreements due to the risk of losing intellectual property to partners who might not have the best of intentions. The larger the enterprise, the more likely it is to put systems and programs in place to safeguard its non-tangible property.

On-Site Video Surveillance

One of the simplest, most cost-effective strategies for protecting hard assets is the installation of all-around surveillance cameras. Even in small office settings, owners are opting to keep cameras in place during and after business hours to prevent theft, make sure employees are on time, and deter intruders. The good news for businesses is that the cost of surveillance cams has come down in recent years, which means even startups and small companies can afford to use electronic eyes to protect their items.

Sensitive Financial Data

The best way to keep sensitive financial information private is to know what is in your files, keep an accurate inventory of it, and keep careful track of who sees and uses it. You especially need to avoid mistakes when sending money internationally, or digitally. Smart managers only store financial files in one or two places. Additionally, they set up protocols to prevent unauthorized personnel from viewing information in those files.