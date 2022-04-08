Legal Questions Businesspeople Should Consider When Opening a Company

Starting a business is an exciting process; however, you must ensure you’re doing everything by the book. You should consider several legal questions before opening your company, and by understanding the answers to these questions, you can avoid common legal mistakes and protect your business interests. This blog post will cover some of the most important ones, including entity formation, trademarks, and contracts. So if you’re thinking about starting your own business, make sure to read this post!

What Type of Company Should I Form?

One of the first decisions you’ll need to make when starting a business is what type of company to form. Sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and limited liability companies (LLCs) are the most popular. Each type of company has its own set of pros and cons, so you’ll need to decide which one is best for your business.

Sole proprietorships are the simplest type of company to establish and are owned by a single individual. They offer the most flexibility, are the least expensive to set up, and offer the fewest legal protections.

Partnerships are similar to sole proprietorships but are owned by two or more individuals. They offer more legal protection than sole proprietorships but are also more expensive to set up and less flexible.

Corporations are the most complex type of company to establish but offer the most legal protection. They are owned by a group of individuals (called shareholders) and are managed by a board of directors. Corporations can be publicly or privately held and are subject to various rules and regulations.

Limited liability companies are a type of company that offers legal protections but the flexibility of a partnership. They are owned by one or more individuals and are managed by a member or members. LLCs are not subject to as many rules and regulations as corporations, making them popular for small businesses. However, regulations require you to register a limited company in the UK to operate. It can be a daunting process, so it is essential to seek legal advice. Alternatively, you can use a company formation agent to do this. Ensure that you use a reputable company to ensure your company is registered correctly.

How Do I Trademark My Business?

A trademark is a word, phrase, or symbol representing your company and distinguishes it from others. It is important to trademark your business as soon as possible to protect your brand identity and prevent others from using your trademarks.

The process of trademarking your business is relatively simple. You first need to conduct a trademark search to ensure that your trademarks do not belong to another person. Once you have determined that your trademarks are available, you will need to register your trademarks with the appropriate trademark office in your country. Each country has its regulations and requirements, so it is vital to consult with a trademark attorney. The application will be reviewed by an examiner who will decide if it meets all of the requirements for trademark protection. If the examiner approves your application, your trademarks will be registered, and you will be able to use the ® symbol.

What Contracts Should I Have in Place?

A contract is a legally binding agreement between two or more parties. It is important to have contracts for all of your business transactions to help protect your interests and avoid disputes.

The most common types of contracts in business are:

Service Contracts

A service contract is a contract between a service provider and a customer. It outlines the services provided, the price, and other terms and conditions.

Supply Contracts

A supply contract is a contract between a supplier and a customer. It outlines the products that will be supplied, the price, and any other terms and conditions.

Employment Contracts

An employment contract is a contract between an employer and an employee. It outlines the terms and conditions of employment, such as pay, hours, and benefits.

License Agreements

A license agreement is a contract between two parties. It outlines the terms and conditions of the license, such as the products covered, the price, and any other restrictions.

Non-Disclosure Agreements

A non-disclosure agreement is a contract between two parties. It outlines the confidential information shared between the parties and the terms and conditions for disclosing it.

What are the Tax Implications of Opening a Company?

There are several tax implications of opening a company, so it is essential to consult with a tax advisor to ensure that you know them. Some of the most common tax implications include:

Income Tax

Income tax is levied on the profits of a company. The amount of income tax payable will depend on the company’s taxable income.

Goods and Services Tax (GST)

GST is a tax levied on the sale of goods and services. The rate of GST will depend on the province or territory in which the company is registered.

Employer Contributions

Employers are responsible for contributing to various social security and pension schemes, such as CPP, EI, and QPP. The payable contributions will depend on the company’s payroll.

Capital Gains Tax

Capital gains tax is a tax that is levied on the sale of capital assets, such as shares, property, and investments. The capital gains tax rate will depend on the province or territory in which the company is registered.

Double Taxation

In some cases, a company may be taxed on its profits at the corporate and shareholder levels. This is known as double taxation. Companies can claim a tax deduction for the dividends paid to their shareholders to avoid double taxation.

How Do I Protect My Intellectual Property?

Intellectual property (IP) is any creative work protected by law, including inventions, trademarks, designs, and copyrights.

There are several ways to protect your IP, including:

Patents

A patent is legal protection for an invention. It gives the inventor the exclusive right to make, use, and sell the design for a limited period.

Designs

A design is legal protection for the ornamental features of a product. It gives the product designer the exclusive right to make, use, and sell the product incorporating the design.

Copyrights

A copyright is legal protection for creative works, such as books, songs, and movies. It gives the creator of the work the exclusive right to make, use, and sell the work.

Starting a business entails many legal formalities. It is essential to consult with a lawyer to review all of your business documents, such as contracts and licenses, and ensure that they are in order and legally binding and protect your interests.