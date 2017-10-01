How To Use Pictures To Evoke Emotion From Your Customers

Almost everyone loves photography. In fact, some of us don’t trust websites that don’t have photos. There’s just something so appealing about them complimenting what we read, so much that it’s considered an expectation. However, finding and using the right photos can be tough, and in some cases, not utilized correctly.

Whether you’re hiring a photographer to go out and shoot or using an image search engine, getting quality photos that will channel the proper response takes a lot of patience and practice. Even though some of us feel it can be done in a cinch, the science behind it requires quite a bit of planning and research. Not to worry though, as that’s exactly what I’m going to walk you through below.

Go After Your Customers Aspirations

When you think about the Apple’s, Google’s, or even Whole Foods’ of the world, what’s the one thing they always capture with their imagery? The idea that by using their product or service, you’re taking part in changing the world. While that might sound simple, it’s actually one of the hardest messages to pull off without sounding cheesy or canned. However, that’s why knowing what your customer’s aspirations are and how you can go after them are so vital.

An excellent example of this is with Generation Z. According to a study by JW Intelligence, a big driver of this generation is a deep desire to change the world around them. They love seeing different experiences and perspectives from around the globe as things they want to take part in. And for your company to capture this, you need to figure out where your brand stands, and how you can visualize the impact you’re trying to make. Try using a sense of familiarity, as well as things local to you. While it’s great putting out aspirational or culturally relevant material, you don’t want it to come off as forced, faked, or even out of touch. These traits will kill any momentum you have quickly, leaving you back at square one.

Utilize Social Media

As the hub for a lot of the visual content we consume, it’s important your images match your social media plans as well. This isn’t necessarily just posting a picture for the sake of doing so but rather coming up with material that comes from a healthy range of talking points. For example, posting a relevant picture of something happening in your field versus a picture of office culture. Both are great to share, but just make sure that they come from a place that’s genuine and relatable.

After you’ve established a content plan for social media, it’s time to start sharing. It goes without saying that one of the greatest aspects of sharing on social is how easily something can spread, especially with imagery. As noted by Twitter, tweets with images are on average 150% more likely to be retweeted than tweets that don’t. This evokes a sense of social proof, where if other people are gravitating towards something then the individual at hand assumes they should too. Overall, these tools can be excellent in getting a response from your customers and is something to consider in your social media moving forward.

Make Them A Part Of A Captivating Story

No matter how many times we hear the saying that “a picture is worth 1,000 words”, that’s simply not always the case. To truly be successful using images, you need to implement them in a way that follows your brand’s story and message. Quite simply, people want the two to tie together, especially as a means of entertainment.

In data collected by Hubspot, researchers found that articles with an image every 75-100 words got double the amount of shares than articles that didn’t. Why is that the case? Because pictures help people take in what was written more, a crucial part of understanding. Plus, this is your chance to really get better and better at storytelling, something every brand should focus on improving.

Moving forward, the primary goal is to take or use pictures that are organic to the experience of your brand. While it might take a little bit of legwork as well as trial and error, the payoff will be a system that you can replicate again and again. While it might change form, photography’s popularity will never die; and if you’re looking to improve upon it, your best bet is to pick up a camera, point, and click.

What are some ways your business has used photography to improve content? Comment with your insights below.