How to Scale Your Business Through Digital Marketing

From a marketing standpoint, we all know how important the online medium is for growing our businesses. After all, everybody is on the internet. There are over four billion people worldwide, so there’s no surprise as to why digital marketers are in such high demand.

With that being said, digital marketing proves to be a crucial element for scaling our online businesses. However, this domain is continuously changing. New marketing trends are always popping up; it almost seems like something new is coming up every day. It’s quite hard to adapt to these constant changes without being overwhelmed.

That’s what we are going to talk about in today’s article. How to face these changes and how to scale your online business through digital marketing.

1. Facebook Advertising

Advertising is one of the fastest ways to scaling a business, as long as you have enough capital. It is both a great short term and a long-term strategy since the more money you put in, the more you will get out. As long as your targeting and ads are set up correctly, you should be able to profit.

Expertise is essential when running Facebook ads since you’re playing with money. To get viable data and results, you need to spend at least $50 a day. If you’re learning the ropes of digital advertising, it’s recommended to get outside help. You can choose something local like a marketing agency if you’re from the US or go with a remote team. They all have ups and downs, so consider all options before making a long term decision.

2. SEO

SEO stands for search engine optimization, and it represents one of the best long-term strategies for promoting your business. SEO is meant to get your site on top of the search results. Now, the thing is that most people who run websites have little to no knowledge about SEO.

Moreover, a lot of companies hire inexperienced teams that only hurt their SEO presence. This could be your opportunity to get the upper hand on the market. By applying evergreen SEO principles on your website, you can easily outrank your competitors and increase your organic exposure.

3. Social Media

One of the most effective ways to get the name of your brand out there is through social media. Why? Almost everybody has a social media account in one platform or another. Give it a thought, it’s quite hard to think of someone who doesn’t have a social media account, right?

Not only that, but people use social media quite a lot. On average, users spend 2 hours a day on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. That’s why social media is essential for increasing brand awareness.

The most straightforward strategy is to post as much valuable content as possible across multiple SM platforms. Diversify your efforts if a platform fails, as it happened to Google+ in the past and now potentially to TikTok. Post about your business and your clients’ interests.

If you need a good lesson in Social Media Marketing, takes a look at Nike’s Instagram page. With 119M followers, the company is not posting about shoes; they post about their community and values. While Nike’s advertising has been debated in the past, they are certainly professionals at creating viral content that resonates with their target audience.