How social media can help boost your business

Social media is one of the most powerful tools you can use to boost your business. Today, if you’re not online, you’re potentially losing out on sales and new customers. The good news is that it’s relatively quick and easy to get online and start building a following and increasing revenue.

Boost your business with social media



Setting up a few social media accounts for your business goes beyond attracting thousands of followers. If you’re deciding on whether to take your business online, here are a few benefits for you to consider:

You can gain customer insights into their demographic, what they like and even how they view your brand. Regardless of your business type, gathering data like this is valuable in helping you make smarter business plans.

Running ads is much more affordable than traditional media. Whether you’re a real estate agent listing homes, offices or restaurants for sale or a shop owner selling shoes, running ads on social media is a no brainer.

You’ll be able to provide better and faster support for your customer base. Most people today opt to jump onto social media to seek customer service from businesses. Being on social media allows you to answer questions and give advice almost immediately.

You can easily find out information about your competitors and see how they’re marketing their business. It’s a great way to steal some ideas and find out ways to set yourself apart.

You have a 24/7 outlet to engage with your target consumer and attract a new customer base.

Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, have extended the online shopping experience through their commerce capabilities and in turn, increasing your revenue.

Tips to convert your fans into customers

It’s one thing to have a lot of followers on social media and another to turn your fans into loyal customers. Here are a few ways to ramp up your online engagement and boost your business:

Use hashtags

Hashtags help you attract people who share similar interests and allows them to follow your social media updates. When you are adding hashtags to your post, make sure they’re something people are searching for. For example, if you own a clothing store you might consider using tags such as #fashion, #shoes #shoptillyoudrop #clothing #highstreet, etc. Before you commit to your hashtags, have a search on the platform for similar items to see what comes up.

Post video

Consumers these days don’t have time to read lengthy posts. Unless it’s visually catchy, your social media strategy is going to suffer. A video is an excellent way to attract traffic and allow you to engage with your followers, especially if you’re doing a live post like on Facebook.

Use the commerce capabilities

Take advantage of the business capabilities by allowing your consumers to shop directly from your social media platforms. That way, your customers don’t even have to leave Facebook to buy products from your store, and you’ve created a seamless shopping experience.

Create a schedule

It’s not uncommon for a business to set up their social media platforms online only to lose the motivation or lack time to keep them up-to-date. Creating a schedule will help your consistency engage with your followers by providing them informative and well-considered content. If you don’t know where to start, think about regular updates on particular days of the week. For example, posting motivational quotes on Mondays, hump day specials on Wednesdays, tips on Thursdays and weekend inspiration on Saturdays.