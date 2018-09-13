Door drop marketing is an incredibly valuable, yet often underestimated, tool. Many might view it as an obsolete form of advertising, but sometimes marketing methods can age like a fine wine. All that marketing needs to do is attract and retain attention, and a leaflet through the door can do that just as effectively as a website can.

Consequently, here’s how door drop marketing can help you develop your business.

Local Awareness

When a business is in the start-up phase, then local awareness becomes the target. Your business is unlikely to grow further if it hasn’t mastered the homegrown arena first, so it’s important to generate as much buzz as possible in your surrounding area. One of the great ways to do this is through door drop marketing.

Local communities love a business that feels like it was designed for them and them alone. Some people will trust the friendly business where names are remembered, rather than a big multi-national corporation where they’re just another customer number. Door drop marketing can encapsulate this feeling, a sense of reaching out personally to attract the nearby custom. You need them, and they need you too!

Polite Attention

The age of digitization and Search Engine Optimization are upon us, and it is worth mentioning that both are equal parts effective. As the world heads online, the reach of businesses is ever expanded, and poignant visibility in the digital space becomes a priority for many companies out there. Still, while it’s efficient, it’s certainly not everything your business should strive for.

Put simply, some people miss the old ways of doing things and despise online advertising, and it’s methods. Moreover, there’s no adblocker software for a leaflet through the door. For some, it’s personal and yet polite, as your marketing strategy isn’t popping up in their face when they’re trying to watch TV or surf the web. Your marketing will wait on the floor in a polite silence until the resident is willing to read, which is a far more thoughtful way of doing things!

Creative and Cost Effective

Slipping something through a letterbox will always be cheaper than creating an elaborate, bombastic, nationwide advertising campaign. It’s humble yet has a wide reach, simple yet creative. These dichotomies lend a certain charm to door drop marketing, and better yet it’s affordable, allowing you to use limited resources in a sustainable and explorative way.

For example, you could engage the services of Leafletdrop, who will knock 10% off your first leaflet distribution campaign. Moreover, the company’s services are still affordable from then on. These kinds of companies are also open to building and maintaining a budding business relationship with you, happily lending a helping hand when times get hard. In the end, it’s good to have such a company fighting your corner!