5 Ecommerce Trends To Follow In 2020

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the e-commerce industry is on the rise nowadays. This industry has been growing since 2017 as more and more people are now interested in shopping online rather than visiting the market physically and buying things. The global e-commerce sales went up to $2.8 trillion, alone in the year 2018, and it's about to be 2020 now, so you can imagine how much this figure has grown in the past two years. E-commerce sales are expected to grow to $4.8 trillion by the year 2021.

The whole point of telling you these stats is that if you are about to launch your e-commerce store or if you’ve already started, then you better hurry with your efforts and strategies. It is because the more people join this industry, the tougher the competition will be, and it will take you a lot of hassle to stand out.



Speaking of the e-commerce business, today, in this article, we are going to jot down the top most important five trends that you need to follow in 2020. Do take notes, especially if you do care about your business and its development. To stand out from the crowd and leave a great impression on your audience, you’ll need some help with these trends.

1-A Massive Increase In Social Shopping

There are several social selling features launched on different social media platforms. From Facebook to Youtube to Twitter to Instagram, you can now use the “discount code” and the “buy” buttons for people to make a purchase. Gone are the days when people only used these platforms to advertise what they had to sell. Now it’s that time when customers prefer using their favorite social media platforms to buy products and services, and this trend is something you should consider.

2-Headless Ecommerce

For those who don’t know, headless e-commerce allows retailers to make changes online without understanding all of the platform updates. In simpler words, now you don’t have to overhaul the whole system to make changes in, let’s say your interactions with your customers, or if you want to add different checkout systems, you can do that too without falling victim to any hassle.

3-Use Of Chatbots And AI

If you have been in the online business for quite a while now, you already know that the use of AI technology and that of chatbots is growing at a rapid pace. Chatbots make a lot of sense because you see, with the help of this technology, you can be available for your customers 24/7. These chatbots can mimic the presence and behavior or humans, and you can easily customize your responses. Ultimately, the more you are available to your audience, the more they trust you and think of you as a credible business.

4-Product Visualization



The time is near when people will only buy products online when they can access 3D imaging and virtual reality to interact with the product on their smartphones, tablets, and computers. Right now, a lot of people don’t hit the “buy” button straight away when they like a product because they are afraid if the product is the same as it looks like in the pictures and the product descriptions.

5-Emerging Payment Options



Let’s make it clear to you. The more payment options you have to offer on your site or social media page, the more people will be interested in buying your product. It’s simple to understand that if someone doesn’t find his preferred payment option on your site/social media account, he will probably buy nothing from you and look for some other business selling the same stuff as you. It is the reason why you are supposed to have as many payment options integrated on your site as possible. When you make things easier for your customers, they grow in number!

These are some of the most important and emerging e-commerce trends of 2020. So all you have to do now is to follow them and make sure to stay patient to witness the outcomes. It will take time, but all your efforts will be paid off soon!

