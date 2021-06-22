The Benefits of Encouraging a Healthy Workforce

The cost of healthcare is on the rise, but this doesn’t just impact individual workers. If your company offers any kind of health insurance packages, you take on a large portion of the healthcare costs of your staff. Thus, keeping a healthy workforce is not just a moral imperative — it’s a financial one, too.

Consequently, encouraging a healthy workforce can help your bottom line. This is even true if you choose to invest in health or fitness initiatives, like the weight loss programs offered at the RCMC Medical Center . In any case, let’s take a look at some of the most important benefits of encouraging and maintaining a healthy workforce!

Improved Interpersonal Work Relationships

It’s often true what they say: a healthy body is a happy body. When people feel good about their health, they often have a more optimistic outlook on life. This is even more true when people are in a healthy, positive, encouraging work environment. For example, if your company starts a health initiative to help staff maintain a good BMI, it will create a greater sense of camaraderie around the office. People will feel better and, consequently, be more inclined to work together positively. While some people may struggle to meet expectations, you should always focus on encouragement, as opposed to demands or directives. This is why offering incentive programs are also a great way to get your employees in shape — without stepping on any toes in the process.

Enhanced Productivity

While you should never discriminate against those with preexisting conditions, it’s common knowledge that unhealthy workers simply are not as productive as their healthier counterparts. When people feel a greater sense of physical and mental well-being, it gives them more energy and motivation to get things done. It also reduces the risk of health or stress-related issues leading to fatigue or burnout.

Fewer Sick Days

Employees should always be free to take sick days whenever the need arises. However, there’s no denying that sick days will cost your company money in the long run. So, the fewer sick days your workforce needs, the more funds you’ll have to reinvest in your business. This also provides mutual benefits for both employers and employees. If your company only offers staff a set number of sick days per year, then someone who gets sick more frequently may have to use up their days or even risk losing income just to recuperate. Therefore, keeping your employees healthy is a win-win for everybody.

Better Branding

When it comes to brand imaging, healthy employees are a huge bonus. While weight is a major factor, it’s not the only one. A workforce that seems tired, overworked, undervalued, and physically or mentally spent will not be able to represent your brand in a positive light. As a result, implementing health-conscious initiatives and benefits for employees can ensure that your brand makes a great first impression with investors and consumers alike.