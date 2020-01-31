Adapting Your Products to New FDA Requirements

In 2016, the FDA introduced new labeling requirements for food and beverages to ensure consumers had all the nutritional information they needed. While the time to adapt has passed, you might still be trying to make the changes.

These changes are not only related to the information provided on the packaging, but also the size of your packaging and the ingredients you use. Making these changes might send you back to the drawing board with your product to make sure it meets with the new standards.

Here are some tips on adapting your products to the new FDA requirements.

Understand the changes

While you may know what the new rules say, you must understand what they mean for your business. Understanding which rules affect you and how they affect you will help in prioritizing the changes that need to be made.

Luckily, the basic layout of the label will stay the same, so it isn’t necessary to get your design team back in. However, the information you need to present on the label will need to be displayed slightly differently, and you would need to consider how packaging sizes influence the consumption of the product. In some cases, simply changing the label will not be enough.

Ways to adapt

Apart from doing research and understanding exactly how customers interact with your product, you can also send your product for product development to a trusted research lab like Avomeen.

It will help analyze your product ingredients and how they align with FDA standards. Ensuring each ingredient meets the standards individually can assure a better overall product.

Furthermore, in doing this, you can promise your consumers that your product is healthy. Even in the industry of sodas and candy, you can help your consumers make healthier choices through your labeling, branding, and marketing strategy. By ensuring your product is the healthier choice, you can increase your sales, since consumers are looking for balance.

What are the changes?

The type size for servings per container, calories, and serving size needs to be increased so that consumers can see this information more clearly. Serving sizes and amount of calories should also be in bold font. In addition to the percentage of the daily value, the actual quantity of calcium, vitamin D, iron, and potassium needs to be displayed.

Furthermore, manufacturers must show the amount of added sugars using grams and as a percentage of the daily value, and the types and amounts of each kind of fat present in the product.

Serving sizes should be adapted to align with what people are consuming, rather than what they should consume. For example, soda’s serving size will be changed from 8oz to 12oz. In addition to altered serving size, packaging sizes need to be replaced.

For example, the nutritional information on a 12oz can of soda reflects the nutritional value of 12oz of soda. In the case where more than one serving is packaged, but the package can be consumed as one serving, there should be a dual label showing the nutritional information per serving and per package.

Use this as an opportunity

Since the FDA might require you to change the packaging, you can use this as an opportunity to rebrand your product. A new look can often be the change everyone needs to provide that boost in sales.

By assessing the current marketing trends, you can adapt your packaging to reflect the brand everyone knows and loves while putting it in a new spotlight. Perhaps things, like using the same logo but different colors, or changing the slogan that is printed on your packaging, is the small revamp your brand needs to attract new business.