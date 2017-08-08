7 Business Productivity Tips For 2017

Do you find yourself burning out from time to time? Do you worry that this will impact your ability to work productively? Are you hoping to make some changes for the better as 2017 wears on?

There is more to business productivity than meets the eye. On the surface, you may think about one thing and one thing only: getting as much done as possible in the shortest period.

This is easier said than done. You need to have the right strategy in place to make this happen.

Here are seven business productivity tips you can follow in 2017:

Use a To Do List

It’s easy to get off track as your day moves forward. From distractions to priority items, it won’t be long before you’re wondering what you set out to accomplish.

Therefore, using a to do list is extremely important. With this by your side – either on a piece of paper or your smartphone – you’ll always know what you need to get done.

Take a Nap

Did you know that approximately one-third of U.S. Americans take a nap at some point during the day?

This may sound like a waste of time, but it’s one of the best ways to reenergize your mind and body.

You don’t have to stay asleep for hours on end. Instead, 15 to 30 minutes may be more than enough to experience positive results.

Eat Breakfast

Yes, breakfast really is the most important meal of the day.

Not only will a good breakfast help you reach peak productivity early in your day, but it can also have a positive impact on your overall level of health.

Don’t use the excuse that you don’t have time to eat breakfast. Carve out a few minutes in the morning, and you’ll be glad that you did.

Work in a Quiet Place

There is no better way to kill your productivity than by working in a loud environment.

At times, you may not have a choice but to deal with noise around you. This is particularly true if you work in a crowded office.

However, you should always do your best to find a quiet place to get your work done.

Turn Off Your Cell Phone

We all know that using a cell phone when driving is a big no-no.

But did you know that this is also something you should avoid at your place of employment?

When you turn off your cell phone, you’ll find it much easier to concentrate on the task at hand. You won’t be worried about checking your text messages or hopping on Facebook to see what your friends are doing on vacation.

Set Daily Goals

Before you start your day, make it a habit of setting at least one goal related to your work performance.

By doing this, you’ll have something to strive for as the day goes on.

Tip: Increase the likelihood of reaching your goal by attaching a reward to it. For example, you could set the reward of buying a new piece of sports equipment if you reach your goal.

Take a Vacation

Just the same as taking a nap, there are benefits of stepping back from your work for an extended period of time.

A vacation, even if it’s only for a long weekend, can clear your mind and give you the energy you need to reach your highest level of productivity.

From a wine tour to a beach trip, take a vacation that will put a smile on your face.

Conclusion

Remaining productive day in and day out is no easy task. Even when you’re on top of your game, it’s easy to slip into the habit of being lazy every now and again.

If you want to reach peak productivity in 2017, the seven tips above are sure to help. Even if you only use one of these, it will go a long way in improving your on-the-job performance.

Have you struggled with business productivity in the past? How did you overcome this challenge? Share your personal strategy in the comment section below.

