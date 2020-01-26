5 Tips to Stand Out in a Competitive Job Market

It could take professional years –– or decades in some instances –– to land their “dream job.” After all, many job markets are very competitive. Consider, for example, that nearly 70% of high school graduates go on to enroll in college, and you’ll begin to realize that a diploma is not a guarantee of employment. Indeed, if you want to secure a desirable position, you need to understand how to stand out in a crowded field. Fortunately, we’ll show you how to do just that in five steps. Check them out here:

Send in a Perfect Application

It’s important to realize that business leaders may have to sift through dozens –– if not hundreds –– of applications when they announce a job opening. As such, prospective candidates can’t afford to have any mistakes in their cover letter or resume. Edit these papers carefully and consider asking a friend to proofread them as well. Also, it’s key to tailor your application to the specific needs and preferences of the company in question. Failing to do so will mean that your application may sound generic or even bland.

Create a Website

You don’t have to be a web-design master at creating a beautiful and functional website these days. The benefits of building a professional website are difficult to overstate. Not only does a quality website allow you to expand on your experience in ways that a traditional resume doesn’t, but it will also let you display your personality, which is crucial to making meaningful business connections.

Sign up for Something New

Across the board, managers in every industry desire professionals who are self-motivated and driven. Therefore, signing up for something new is a great way to show you’re not afraid to seize the initiative. It can mean anything from taking soft skills training classes after work hours, to volunteering at a local charity. The more diverse your experience is, the better.

Break the Mold

In one sense, job-seekers have to “play the game” if they want to get hired. Following conventions about website design and resume format, for instance, is generally a good idea. However, that’s not to say that professionals can’t get creative. Breaking the mold and thinking outside of the box can be an incredibly useful tool for getting positive attention from employers.

Be Yourself

Don’t try and change your personality for a job because you think that will help your chances of getting it. It probably won’t, and if it does, it’s unlikely you’ll much appreciate the position once you start working. Rather than trying to fit your personality to match a job description, look for a job description that matches your personality. Odds are, things will work out much better for you if you follow this method.