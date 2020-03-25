5 Old-School Marketing Techniques That Still Work

“New” is one of the most important words in advertising. Yet, new practices don’t always produce better returns than tried-and-true methods. This might come as a surprise to some business leaders. Despite the surge in new digital marketing strategies over the past 5-10 years, the reality is that plenty of old-school marketing techniques present a ton of value for forward-thinking businesses. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Check out five effective marketing ideas that your business can make use of today:

Physical Signs

Lots of businesses still depend on brick-and-mortar locations to attract passersby. As such, having proper signage out in front of your store will ensure that potential consumers will be able to find you. What’s more, billboards and other physical advertisements are a great way to reach a lot of people at once. Some businesses even place messages on plastic barriers at sporting events or construction sites. (Note, concrete barriers may not present the same advertising possibilities.)

Community Engagement

Building a successful business is all about developing trust within your community. It’s pretty easy to go online and say that you care about your neighbors. Yet, it’s much more meaningful to demonstrate that fact with action. Sponsoring local initiatives, holding fundraisers for local charities, or even hosting certain events can help bring people together and show your commitment to your city/region. Plus, doing this on a large enough scale could help you gain press attention.

In-Person Meetings

What better way to market yourself or your business than by speaking to potential clients in person? Yes, digital advertising allows marketers to reach thousands of leads remotely. Nevertheless, business leaders who take the trouble to speak at marketing conferences and to meet up with leads in the flesh can make a substantial impression on those around them. Never underestimate the value of looking someone in the eye while you’re speaking with them!

Quality Content

Strange though it may sound, the reality is that businesses have been producing content for many decades. In the past, this content may have taken the form of sponsored articles or newsletters. What’s more, some business blogs have existed now for twenty years or more. At the end of the day, though, one thing has remained constant: quality content resonates with consumers. Detailed, well-researched pieces present serious value for readers. And, as we mentioned above, excellent content can help earn the trust of significant leads.

Traditional Media

Contrary to popular belief, millions of people still engage with traditional media like TV and radio. Companies that rely on local consumers can use these platforms to their advantage. Yes, it’s essential to have a strong digital presence in 2020. But it may be just as beneficial to use traditional media to expand your reach at the same time. You’ll want to keep this in mind when you’re drawing up your next budget!