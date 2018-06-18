5 Easy Ways to Prove Your Results to a Client

5 Strategies for Showing Off Your Results to a Client

If you want to maximize client retention and maintain a healthy relationship with your client base, you have to prove that your relationship is worth maintaining. Each month, or each job, your client pays you a significant amount of money for your products or services; so how can you prove to your client that what you provide is worth that money?

It’s a mistake to assume that your client is paying you because they’ve already decided that your services are worth it. If you want to maximize your client retention, the burden’s on you to prove why you’re worth keeping around—on an ongoing basis.

How to Prove Your Results

Fortunately, there are some relatively easy ways for you to prove your value to a client:

Use data visualization to illustrate your results. Relying on a data visualization tool like Datapine helps you in several ways. Because the platform allows you to quickly and easily assemble the most important data to report, you’re going to save time. Because that data is projected into a graph or visual aid that’s easy to understand intuitively, you’ll find it easier to communicate your conclusions to your client—even if they aren’t a technical expert in your niche. Delve into an ROI analysis. An increase in sales, productivity, or brand awareness is all well and good, but that still might not satisfy your client’s curiosity—especially if they’re paying you thousands of dollars a month to handle your work. Instead, it’s often better to demonstrate your client’s return on investment (ROI). Instead of focusing on pure results, you’ll focus on how those results compare to what your client is spending; ideally, you’ll show that your client is getting more value than they’re spending in cash. Create custom reports for your client’s main goals. Your client may have different goals in mind, however. ROI is nice, but if your client is focused on long-term growth, they may not see an immediate boost in profitability. Get to know what your client’s main goals are, and create a custom report that caters to those goals. Illustrate exactly how you’re achieving that vision, in terms that your client will understand. Compare to the competition. If you have the data available, consider comparing your results to the results your competitor could get in similar circumstances. For example, you may not know that for the same price, your close competitor only does 75 percent of the work, and therefore would only see 75 percent of the results. This incentivizes customer loyalty and adds to your company’s transparency. Take month-by-month snapshots. There are many calculations you can use here to demonstrate your results, but the basic premise is simple: show how your campaign is changing on a month-by-month basis. It’s much easier to track results when you have something consistent to compare. Over time, your client will become intimately familiar with this monthly reporting style, and they’ll have a more intuitive grasp on your progression. You’ll also get to compare any single month of progress to any other month—which means you can dig back in your history to show how far you’ve truly come.

What Happens When Your Results Dwindle?

The above strategies work exceedingly well—as long as you have objectively good results to show your client. So what happens if your results start to stagnate, or worse, if they start to decline?

There are a few strategies that can help you get through this hurdle, assuming it’s only temporary:

Get ahead of the news. It’s never fun to break bad news to a client, but the sooner you do it, the better. Getting ahead of the news allows you to prove that you’re in control of the situation, and shows your honesty and integrity to a client who’s going to need reassurance that you know what you’re doing.

It’s never fun to break bad news to a client, but the sooner you do it, the better. Getting ahead of the news allows you to prove that you’re in control of the situation, and shows your honesty and integrity to a client who’s going to need reassurance that you know what you’re doing. Justify, but don’t excuse. Take the time to explain why the lack of results occurred, but be careful not to make excuses. Instead, focus on the factors that led to this stagnation, and admit your own responsibility for not catching these factors sooner. Admitting fault is a sign of humility and accountability.

Take the time to explain why the lack of results occurred, but be careful not to make excuses. Instead, focus on the factors that led to this stagnation, and admit your own responsibility for not catching these factors sooner. Admitting fault is a sign of humility and accountability. Focus on the solutions, not the problem. This is good advice for almost any role, or any problem. Instead of focusing on the stagnation or decline, focus on the concrete, actionable steps you’re about to take to overcome it.

No matter what kind of results you’re seeing, or why you’re seeing them, the key to winning a customer’s loyalty is going to be communication. Learning how to prove your best results, and explain your worst ones, is essential if you want to keep your client base invested and thriving.