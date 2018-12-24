5 Benefits of Video Marketing for Small Businesses

Small businesses often assume that video marketing is reserved only for big brands with big budgets. The truth is, businesses of all sizes can now take advantage of this effective form of marketing now. The video technology is affordable than ever.

It’s been projected that 90% of all Internet traffic will be driven by video. If you don’t jump on the video bandwagon now, you’ll be far behind your competitors in the future.

For small businesses, video content provides the opportunity to educate and entertain your customers. Here are five benefits of video marketing for small businesses:

1. Improves Brand Awareness

Video can help build brand awareness by introducing your business to a much larger audience. Facebook alone generates 8 billion video views per day on average.

Video captures the attention of viewers and keeps them engaged. They connect with people and help them get to know your brand. Engaging content can help your brand go viral.

At the same time, video can help you build a community through watching and commenting on videos. Customers and followers can share their feedback and help you build a loyal following. And when video content prompts discussion and feedback, viewers are more likely to share your content with friends.

2. Boosts Sales and Conversions

What better way to sell a product than to see it in action? Adding a product video to your landing page can increase conversion rates by as much as 80%.

Videos can also lead to sales. Studies have shown that 74% of users who watched explainer videos about products ultimately purchased those products.

3. Improves Social Engagement

Video content can also improve engagement on social media platforms. It’s estimated that there will be 2.95 billion social media users worldwide by 2020, so focusing on social platforms can provide a great return.

Engagement is crucial in the digital marketing world. If the content you create isn’t driving engagement, your conversion rates and traffic will suffer.

Producing educational and relevant video content that your audience wants to see will drive engagement. Engagement is invaluable in a world where people have the attention spans of goldfish (literally).

4. Builds Trust

When it comes to expanding your customer base, trust is the most important thing. Potential customers will feel more comfortable making a purchase if they trust and have confidence in your brand.

Videos allow you to connect to your audience in a personal way – even more so than with other formats. Yes, you can connect with your customers through blog posts, but the visual nature of videos allows for stronger connections.

With videos, people get to know you and like you.

5. Helps Improve Rankings

Google loves video content. Part of the reason why the search engine giant loves video so much is that it keeps people engaged. That means that people will spend more time on your site.

Research has shown that businesses are 53 times more likely to rank on the first page of Google if they have video embedded on their website. That’s not surprising considering Google owns YouTube. A video is more important than ever.