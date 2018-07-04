11 Ways To Make Your New Website Launch a Smooth One

People launch websites every day. And yes, it can be an exciting undertaking. However, so many people just slap something up online without any forethought or planning. A short time after launching, people discover that they’re getting no traffic, and they’re not selling anything.

Launching a website these days requires much more than putting your own words into a template and then hosting it. There is much to be done – long before you launch your site.

In this article, we will show you 11 ways to make your new site launch a smooth one. Be on the lookout for anything you can use.

1. Take “Inventory”

There may be several things you can do to get your site launched.

However, how many of them can you perform well? Web design can be learned, but learning it in preparation for launch may be more of an obstacle than a stepping stone. You may want to consider bringing a web designer on board.

2. Assemble Your Crew

Now that you’ve taken inventory to assemble your expert panel. First, decide what your role(s) will be. Then assess the skills of your other crew members, assigning them accordingly. If you have doubts about the roles of your current group, consider outsourcing.

3. Train Your Crew

To a great extent, your crew should be experienced in whatever role you give them. However, if you have to bring someone to your team who happens to be green, make sure they are trained.

4. Formulate a “Good” Plan

“A good plan today is better than a perfect plan tomorrow.” In other words, put together a basic framework of a plan, and get busy. Don’t get stuck planning and never take action.

List every single task that has to be done – for the launch and beyond. Then assign the tasks.

5. Preparing Content

Ideally, before you get your website together, you should have thought seriously about your content strategy.

Most of this centers around answering a question: What does the market or audience need?

Be sure too that your content is original, written in your own or your company’s voice. Google knows the difference, so if writing is not your strength, get someone to do it.

6. Employ SEO

You’re looking for words that are widely searched for, related to your niche that will make your site easy to find in the search engines.

According to this guide from Stellar SEO, keyword discovery and competitive analysis are two critical steps in building a successful SEO campaign.

There are many components to SEO ranging from simple tasks such as creating a page title that is optimized for clicks, to much more complex tasks such as creating an effective internal silo structure.

Now, more than ever, SEO IS an important part of your traffic strategy.

7. Managing Content

Now if you plan to produce a lot of content, then consider a Content Management System (CMS), a system that allows content to be uploaded to a website easily.

There are loads of different ones out there. Choose one that’s right for your business.

8. Test

Test everything – links, content placement, etc. – to make sure your visitors will have a seamless experience.

9. Get Feedback

Once you’ve tested your site, get honest feedback. Your testers will be able to uncover any potential issues that visitors may encounter, making it easier to address them before launching.

10. Promote

By this time, you should have a good idea where your customers spend their time online.

Whatever platform you choose to promote your launch, just remember that each one caters to different audiences. For example, Twitter is designed for real short, one sentence or phrase posts, whereas posting on LinkedIn will require a more detailed, sophisticated approach.

11. Go Live!

If you feel you need to test once more, this is a good time for it. Otherwise, if all systems go, and then proceed with the launch. Put your site online and let the games begin.

Conclusion

Launching a website is not rocket science. But there are definite, precise steps to take to make sure things come off without a hitch, such as the carefully outlined tips brought out here. Follow these, and you’ll have a successful launch.