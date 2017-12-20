10 Salesforce Integrations to Boost Sales, Support & Success

Salesforce isn’t just the world’s most powerful and useful CRM. It’s also remarkably versatile, and it’s designed to work with a wide range of cloud solutions in the ecosystem. Yet despite this, many businesses aren’t taking advantage of the critical integrations that are available to them. Here are 10 in particular that every business should be exploiting and profiting from:

● Email

Salesforce and email integration (e.g., Gmail) is ideal for increasing workforce productivity thanks to 1-click emailing, customized templates, automatic real-time lead syncing, and more.

● VoIP

Salesforce and VoIP integration (e.g., Votacall) provides sales reps and support agents with an instant snapshot of a customer’s history — such as purchases, issues, etc. — so they can provide a more efficient and optimized experience.

● Project Management

Salesforce and project management software integration (e.g., Clarizen) enables businesses to automate and streamline the workflow, from opportunity through to professional services delivery.

● e-Signature

Salesforce and e-Signature software integration (e.g., Docurated) allows businesses to easily and securely track and manage decisions, approvals, and agreements that require legally-binding electronic signatures.

● Document Storage

Salesforce and file repository integration (e.g., Dropbox) lets sales and support professionals collaborate with customers and colleagues regarding various files and other content, such as market research data — but without having to exit Salesforce.

● Logistics

Salesforce and logistics provider (e.g., FedEx) provides businesses with up-to-the-second tracking details, updates, notifications and so on. There is also a multitude of customization options, such as the ability to nickname critical shipments.

● Accounting

Salesforce and accounting software integration (e.g., QuickBooks) gives businesses a full picture of their accounts, so they can gain valuable insights regarding past trends, and develop accurate and profitable future projections.

● Email Marketing

Salesforce and email marketing software integration (e.g., MailChimp) enables businesses to launch email campaigns, manage lists, and organize subscribers — all from within Salesforce.

● Chat

Salesforce and chat software integration (e.g., LiveChat) lets support agents push customer information collected during chats into Salesforce, where it can be stored, shared, organized and analyzed to improve customer experience and exploit sales opportunities.

● CMS

Salesforce and CMS integration (e.g., WordPress) is ideal for moving data from web-based contact forms directly into Salesforce, so that leads can be assessed and engaged accordingly.

The Bottom Line

Getting the most value from your Salesforce implementation isn’t just a matter of using all of the CRM’s applicable features and functions. It also requires leveraging all relevant integrations, so that your business can do what matters most: improve customer experience, efficiency, competitive advantage, sales, and profits.