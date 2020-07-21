10 Best Forex Brokers in Europe

Overview

European traders must seek Forex Brokers that are well-regulated, licensed in the European Economic Area, or EEA with authorization to provide online Forex trading services in Europe.

The Best Forex Brokers for European traders

OctaFX

OctaFX is a well-regulated STP and ECN broker that offers the trade in a range of Forex and CFD instruments from $100 and offers variable and fixed spreads, leverage up to 1:500, zero commissions, and use of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

XM

XM is an ECN and STP broker offering the trade-in numerous financial instruments from $5 and access to variable spreads, leverage up to 1:880, commissions from $0 to $3.5, and the use of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Exness

Exness is a multi-regulated broker offering the trade-in numerous financial instruments from $1 and offering leverage up to 1:2000, spreads from 0.0 pips, low and competitive commissions, and the use of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Forex.com

Forex.com is a multi-regulated STP, ECN, and DMA broker offering the trade-in over 300 financial instruments and offering variable spreads, leverage of 1:50, commissions between $0 and $5, and the use of MetaTrader 4.

InstaForex

InstaForex is a Market Maker broker based in several countries offering the trade-in more than 300 financial instruments from $1 and fixed and variable spreads, zero commissions, leverage up to 1:1000, and the use of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Pepperstone

Pepperstone is an ECN and STP Australian and UK-based broker offering over 80 financial instruments from $200 and offering variable spreads, leverage up to 1:500, commissions between $0 to $3.5, and access to MetaTrader 4 and 5, and cTrader.

FXOpen

FXOpen is a multi-regulated ECN and STP broker offering the trade-in numerous financial instruments from $1 along with offering variable spreads, leverage up to 1:500, commissions between $0 to $1.5, and the use of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a well-regulated ECN and STP broker offering the trade-in numerous financial instruments from $250 along with variable spreads, leverage up to 1:500, commissions between $0 to $3.5, and access to MetaTrader 4 and Trade Interceptor.

IC Markets

IC Markets is an ECN broker in Australia and Seychelles offering over 230 financial instruments from $200 and offering variable spreads, leverage of 1:500, commissions between $0 to $3.5, and access to MetaTrader 4 and cTrader.

Admiral Markets

Admiral Markets is a well-regulated STP and ECN broker offering the trade-in numerous financial instruments from $200 along with variable spreads, leverage of 1:500, commissions from $0 to $3, and MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and MetaTrader SE.

Final Thoughts

When overviewing European brokers, traders choose among some of the best, reputable and regulated brokers who offer comprehensive and competitive trading conditions despite the trading needs, objectives, and experience of the trader.