Bottled Water vs. Filtered Water Pros and Cons

One of the factors that influence our health the most is the quantity and the quality of the water that we consume on a daily basis. Seeing how hydration is a key element to our survival, it’s important to be picky when it comes to the quality and purity of the water ingested. The fact that tap water is full of health-threatening contaminants is not a mystery anymore, so it’s clear that it can’t be consumed. There remain two types of water to hydrate with, more precisely filtered and bottled water. In the following, we will present you with the pros and cons that come with consuming each type of water to help you reach the best decision possible for your health and overall well-being.

Filtered Water Pros

Filtered water is water that has been passed through a thorough filtration process provided by a water filter. There are different types of water filters that all basically provide the same end result but in different manners. Let’s not waste time and find out together what are the benefits provided by the healthy filtered drinking water:

Free of contaminants and impurities: What can’t be denied when it comes to filtered water is the fact that it’s free of contaminants, its purity being unsurpassable. Of course, the purity of the filtered water that you’re consuming relies on the type of filtration system used for the purification process. But as long as you test the water prior to buying the system, you are going to be aware of what contaminants need to be targeted, thus making a good decision when it comes to the type of water filter needed.

Filtered Water Cons

There are a couple of downsides to consuming filtered water, these downsides being associated with initial costs and the maintenance work required on the water filters. Read the following lines to learn more about the cons that accompany drinking water that has been filtered:

Expensive water filtration system: Upfront, the water filter might end up costing you a pretty penny. But this isn’t necessarily a downfall as there are water filtration systems for all budgets out there, the market being flooded by these appliances. Thus, in case you don’t have hundreds or even thousands of dollars to buy a high-end whole house water filter, there’s no need to panic as there is surely a cheaper under sink system out there that will suit your possibilities. Also, considering that in the long run it actually helps you save money, it’s an investment worth making.

Bottled Water Pros

There are reasons to the popularity of bottled water, reason that we will list and explain in the following lines:

Convenient hydrating solution: Obviously, bottled water comes in a plastic or glass bottle. The strong point of bottled water and what makes it so popular is definitely the fact that it’s a very convenient hydrating solution. When you’re on the go, it’s ideal as it’s easily portable, and in case you forget to take a bottle with you, you can buy from a store, so you won’t be in danger of getting dehydrated.

Bottled Water Cons

Obviously, there had to be downsides to consuming bottled water as nothing is truly perfect. These downsides are:

Expensive: Although at first, it might not seem so, in the long run, buying bottled water ends up costing you a lot of money. As we have previously told you, a family of four spends on average about $3000 per year on bottled water, a lot more than the same family would if they were to consume filtered water, which would amount to only $1.10 per year. These numbers are more than enough proof of how you’re actually affecting your budget by buying the water that you use to hydrate yourself with from the store.

Conclusion: What Type of Water is Better to Consume?

Now that you know what the pros and cons to consuming both types of water are, it’s easy to understand why we consider the better option to be filtered water. Not only does consuming it save you a lot of money in the long run, but you help save the planet and you are guaranteed a lack of contaminants in the water that you’re ingesting as well. Therefore, your health, your wallet, and the planet will all have to gain from this decision, consuming water that is passed through a thorough filtration process first being a truly life-changing decision for the better.