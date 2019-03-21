What Makes One Online Casino Better Than Another?

Online casinos have entirely revolutionized the gambling landscape in the past 20 years. For example in the UK, online casinos represent a third of the industry’s annual gross gambling yield – making it the most profitable sub-sector of the gambling industry.

With such a huge amount of the gambling industry being dominated by online casinos, there is an understandably heated competition between online providers. In a market that is so fiercely contested, how can you choose the right online casino for you? In this article, we’ll run through the common variables to help you distinguish a great online casino from a pretty average one.

Here are the elements of difference you need to be looking out for.

A Broad Selection of Games

The only reason to log on to your computer and use an online casino is to play a game that you will enjoy. Therefore the selection of games is one of the most important aspects of any online casino. From slots to blackjack, poker and more niche games such as craps – the more choice, the better.

Of all the games on offer, slots are undoubtedly the most popular game among online casino players. Whether online or in a land-based casino, slots always attract the most players. For an online casino to be good and worth using, it must have a huge selection of slot games available. That’s why these days, slot games are themed around a variety of niches – from music to movies and more.

With a wide selection of games on top of a unique look and feel that harks back to the Vegas of yesteryear, one stand-out example of a great online casino is 777 online casino. From engaging gaming options to VIP service, it’s well worth visiting the site to experience the pinnacle of online casinos.

High-quality Games

It’s about quality rather than quantity – and today’s games have elements of both. Where online casino games once lurched in the long shadow of major consumer titles, they now march triumphantly. High-end graphics and high-quality audio and video are commonplace in casino games today.

One hallmark of a good online casino is its live casino offering. This type of game connects players with actual dealers in real-time. It’s made possible with an audio-visual stream being broadcast from a studio to the player’s living room – making the whole experience more authentic and immersive.

Slick Website Design

It might seem like a fairly small point, but slick website design is paramount in making an online casino appealing. Traditionally online providers have focused on designs that are bright and memorable – however, online operators don’t need to have a garish color palette to stand out.

An online casino web page shouldn’t dazzle you as a land-based casino would – rather it should portray the casino as welcoming and easy to use. Navigability is hugely important in delivering positive user experience. For example, there are many casino apps out there that you will have downloaded and deleted within a couple of minutes because of the clunky layout.

If you want to place a bet on roulette and then jump to see your betting history you should be able to do that quickly and easily. If you need more than three clicks to land on roulette, it’s too much effort. Unfortunately, this is where a lot of online casinos fall down, their designs and layout are too complicated and end up alienating customers.

Good online casinos offer a friendly and innovative user experience that makes light work of finding your favorite games.

Great Customer Service

Unlike a land-based casino, you can’t just approach someone when you have a problem if you’re gambling online. Instead, you’ll have to use either live chat, email or an expensive customer service number.

What makes an online casino better than its competitor is its dedication to customer service and problem resolution. Like it or not, there will be a time when you need a bit of help gambling online.

Having a team on hand that is dedicated to resolving problems quickly and treating customers with dedication is invaluable. This is a key way to identify a good online casino. Many leading operators provide customer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. What’s more, the best online casinos provide detailed playing guides to assist customers who might want to know more about the games.

Attractive Bonuses

Every online casino has amazing bonuses for new customers, and that’s all well and good if you are a new customer. However, most online casinos simply use these bonuses to get you signed up to their site before quickly forgetting about you.

When you’re browsing online casinos, think long-term. You want to play with a provider that doesn’t forget about you after signing up and offers you consistent, alluring bonuses. After all, it’s more fun to bet when you’re doing it with free money rather than your own.

Multiple Payment Options

Don’t have a PayPal account? You’re not alone – plenty of people don’t have PayPal accounts and plenty of people don’t want one. However, some online casinos only accept deposits and process winnings through PayPal or another similar online platform.

They do this ostensibly for security reasons, but also to keep their own costs down – as it means they don’t have to pay transaction fees. That might be beneficial to them, but it isn’t to you. If you don’t have a Paypal account or don’t want one, you need to find an online provider that will accept your preferred payment method.

Great online casinos have a variety of payment options, including Visa and MasterCard. Further to that, they also process your payment within minutes or hours rather than days or weeks. Which is good because if you’ve just won big, you don’t want to have to wait for weeks on end to get your money, you want it right away.

Summary

With so much quality and choice on the market, today’s gamers have never had it so good. However, for every one great online casino there are many average ones, so make sure you choose your operator wisely.