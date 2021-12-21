What Lies Ahead For Online Casinos in the U.S. in 2022

Online gambling is more popular than ever. It’s swept across Europe, and the United States is fast becoming the new frontier for the most popular way to play!

Leading researchers estimate that global revenue will reach between $250 billion and $1 trillion in 2022. Total online bets were estimated at $700 billion in 2018, almost four years ago, and that was up $800 million from the year before that. Experts expect a consistent upward trend of six percent per year.

Professionals estimate that influential market forces driving the surge in online gambling in 2022 will include cryptocurrency, virtual reality, eSports, live dealer games, loT, and especially mobile gaming. Digital currency and blockchain gambling are both fast on the rise as a result.

Artificial intelligence is sure to play a big part in the future of online gambling, though it’s unlikely to be very prevalent in 2022.

But a lot of people don’t even realize that online gambling is legal in the United States. While not all gambling is legal in every state (the states make their laws about this) some type of gambling is common and becoming more so all the time. Horseracing, sports betting, and slots remain the most popular.

The U.S. stock markets saw big gains for companies like DraftKings Inc. and MGM Resorts International, both of which have big online gambling presences.

Popular U.S. gaming sites in 2021 are poised to do big business in 2022. The best ones are noted for ease of use, variety of games, and various incentives.

Las Atlantis casino has a fun underwater theme and an amazing $14,000 welcome bonus, plus video poker, digital table games, and hundreds of slot games.

Super Slots offers a variety of withdrawal and deposit options, excellent support, and a wide variety of casino games.

Calling itself America’s favorite sportsbook, the U.S. gambling site BetUS was founded in 1994. Based in Costa Rica, the site features casino and sports betting.

There are a myriad of all-in-one online casinos for real money, sportsbook, poker room, or racebook for multiplayer skill games.

Bovada is among the largest gambling sites open to U.S. citizens. Bovada’s founding company, dating back to the mid-90s, maintains an admirable track record for payments, security, and customer support.

Xbet is a sportsbook established by gambling professionals which offer odd of just about everything from NCAAF to the Breeder’s Cup. Less than five minutes to sign up. makes for a leading online betting site! Find odds on everything under the sun, from the Breeders’ Cup to the NCAAF. All the major events are covered at Xbet. Signing up takes no more than five minutes!

Other popular gaming sites include:

Raging Bull offers a 350% bonus, up to $3,500.

Slots of Vegas offers up to $5,000 in bonuses and 50 free spins.

Cherry Jackpot offers 400% bonuses, up to $8,000!

Slots Capital offers $25 deposits, $100 free (code: first100free)

Planet 7 offers up to a $4,000 bonus and 20 free spins!

An array of apps allow users to play their favorite games, including poker, roulette, and blackjack. Apps like PokerNo include Omaha, Texas Hold’em, 7-card stud, and others.

Online gambling is sweeping the Western world, and the United States isn’t any different. There are more players every day, with more and more money on the line, not to mention more fun ways to play and win. Games are multiplying daily, as are the odds of a big win! There’s every reason to expect that this new frontier will continue to open up for decades to come, generations of winners all across the United States … and the rest of the world.