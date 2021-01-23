4 Ways That You Can Work With Your Personal Injury Lawyer

Sustaining an injury due to the negligence of another party is not the way you planned on starting the day. Unfortunately, now you face a long recovery period and that will mean some potential financial issues as well as other problems. What you need along with medical care is access to one of the personal injury lawyers in the area. To get the most from the working relationship, there are things you can do that will help your lawyer seek the best possible compensation for you. Try these four and see how they make a difference.

Your Lawyer Needs Unfettered Access to Your Medical Records

Much of the work that your lawyer will do on your behalf is focused on securing a settlement that helps cover medical expenses and also prevents the possibility of financial hardship. To do this, your lawyer needs to be up to date on what sort of medical care is required. This goes beyond the initial treatment after the event; it also has to do with any ongoing care or treatment you will need.

Your lawyer will use the input from your medical team to project the costs of care in the future. Doing so will ensure that you don’t end up in a tight financial position while recovering from the injury. If the injury will leave you with some sort of permanent impairment, that can also be taken into account.

Refuse to Interact with the Responsible Party Without Your Lawyer Present

One of the things you’ll learn quickly is that those responsible for your injury will want to make the whole thing go away as quickly as possible. That often means offering what they know is a less than ideal settlement. It also means they will pressure you to accept it, often hinting that it’s the best one you can hope to get.

The most effective way to shut down these efforts is to place the contact with the responsible party in the hands of your legal counsel. If you are contacted, all you have to give is the lawyer’s name and contact information. Refuse to divulge anything else. Doing so decreases the odds of saying anything that could be misconstrued and used against you.

Say Little About the Event to Others

Even as you refrain from interacting with the responsible party, be mindful about what you say to others. The truth is that you never know what will be repeated or what form it will take as it’s shared with others. Rather than running the risk of some altered statement getting back to the legal counsel for the other party, keep your statements vague if there’s any need to say anything. Doing so will certainly prevent difficulties for your lawyer.

Listen Closely to the Advice That Your Lawyer Provides

Depending on the specifics of your case, the lawyer is likely to have some other advice to offer. Keep in mind your legal counsel has handled quite a few similar cases over the years. What the lawyer recommends is based on what happens to be in your best interests. Put that advice to good use and things will go more smoothly.

Have you been injured and need to seek redress? Now is the time to find a lawyer who can provide personal injury help in Pickering and get started on the case. With the right lawyer on your side, the odds of receiving a fair settlement are much higher.