The United States Bets on Live and Online Gaming and Wins Big

When the world thinks of the United States of America, it thinks of bald eagles, stars and stripes, the occasionally colorful world leader, and gambling. Americans have been betting (legally and not) on everything from dice to dog races since their first big gamble of revolting against Britain way back in 1776.



Since then, the average U.S. citizen’s thirst for games of chance and big wins on sporting events has only grown stronger. In 2019, for instance, the country’s gambling revenue topped $43 billion, a new record. Revenue topped $44 billion in 2021, which was the highest-grossing year in the entire history of U.S. legalized gambling. Year to date, reports indicate that states with legal gambling (not all 50 states allow it) have collected close to $25 billion in gambling revenue.



For a variety of reasons, online gambling has caught on in the United States, as it has in the UK, the EU, the Netherlands, and elsewhere around the world. New Jersey sees the most online gambling in the United States, with over a dozen licensed and legal online casinos and poker rooms, sportsbooks, and online betting apps.



Pennsylvania is the most recent state, the fourth (and also the largest) state to legalize online gambling. The new law and regulations allow online casino, sports betting, poker, and more. The total gross gaming revenue of that state casinos was over $4 million in 2017, second only to U.S. gambling mecca Nevada. Pennsylvania launched online gambling in 2019.



Live online casinos are lagging a bit behind the rest of the industry in the United States, but they’re fast on the rise. Software providers like Evolution Gaming (EG) and Ezugi are now licensed to provide live dealer games in New Jersey, a strong indication of a bright future for that facet of the online gaming market in the U.S.



American Roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and slingshot roulette are among the most popular live casino games drawing more and more gamblers to this cutting-edge gameplay.



Industry leader Evolution Gaming has reported signing contracts with well-known online gaming site operators including 888casino, Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, as well as PokerStars Casino New Jersey. In January of 2019, EG acquired Eguzi, a live dealer gaming provider. Other popular providers of live casino gaming include BetOnline, Ignition Casino, Bovada, MyBookie, BoVegas Casino, and 5Dimes.



A variety of good online U.S. betting sites are available, but a few stand head-and-shoulders above the rest.

Las Atlantis casino tops just about every list, thanks to an underwater theme with an amazing $14,000 welcome bonus. The site boasts a dazzling variety of digital table and slot games, video poker, and more.



Xbet is a sportsbook that was established by gambling professionals, which makes it a leader in online betting. They offer odds on virtually everything, from the NCAAF to the Breeder’s cup. Sign-up is quick and easy. Odds are you’ll agree that Xbet is a winner.



MyBookie is a famous sportsbook and also offers high-quality casino gaming as well. It tops most lists of U.S. online gaming sites for good reason.



Bovada is also an industry leader in the U.S., an all-in-one gambling site with a sterling record of customer support, payment integrity, and data security.



SuperSlots is a new site run by an industry leader. It offers top-notch tech support, a great selection of casino games, and a wide variety of options for deposits and withdrawals.



Whatever your preference, online gambling in the United States offers a wide range of options, and that rage will only get wider as regulated, legalized gambling continues to become more popular across all fifty states. It’s enough to make any online gambler want to exclaim, “God bless America!”