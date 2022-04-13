Types of Air Filters to Consider When Shopping

If you have an AC unit in your home, I presume you understand the importance of the filter. The device plays a critical role in your home’s air quality and determines the efficiency of your system. Fortunately, there are different air filters on the market. These capture the particles and contaminants and filter your air to keep contaminants at bay.

What are the common types of air filters?

1. Fiberglass Filters

Fiberglass filters are standard in most homes. They feature strands of fiberglass and capture large particles from the air, thus improving the air quality. They have a MERV rating of about 1-4 and are cost-effective options for anyone on a budget.

Fiberglass filters effectively guard your Ac unit against dust and debris. However, they won’t filter small contaminants, making them less effective in air filtration. All isn’t lost, though! You can alter the filter size by going for custom air filters. They are easily customizable, and you can design them to meet your specifications.

2. Pleated filters

Pleated filters feature cotton and polyester fabrics and have distinct creases that make them stand out. They have a MERV rating of 5-13 and effectively filter dust and other air-bone contaminants. The pleats offer a large surface area for air filtration, and the devices are best at filtering mold spores and pet dander.

Again, you have multiple options with the pleated filters and can choose between reusable and disposable options. The good thing about these filters is that they’re long-lasting, and you don’t need to replace them often.

3. High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters

HEPA filters have a MERV rating of 16 or more and can eliminate most airborne pollutants in your home or office. They also get rid of mold and other allergens and will alleviate the tiniest particles, including bacteria and cigarette smoke.

These devices are highly effective in cleaning the air and will significantly improve the quality of air in your home. They attract tiny particles as small as 0.3 microns. Also, they are cost-effective in the long run since they last long, and you won’t need to replace them often.

4. Ultraviolet light filters

These filters kill bacteria and viruses using shortwave UV light. They are excellent choices for eliminating microorganisms like mold that can harm your health. This characteristic makes them handy in dealing with harmful pollutants and improving air quality. However, they are ineffective at filtering large particles and are costly to install.

Should I go for custom filters?

Air filters come in varying materials and sizes, and it can be challenging to get the most suitable device. And this is why most people go for custom filters. With custom filters, you can choose the most suitable material and size. These devices are designed to match your specifications and will fit your AC perfectly. They also enhance the efficiency of your Ac and improve your system’s overall functioning.

A quick wrap up

There are different types of air filters available. Some are good at filtering large particles, while others are best at eliminating large particles. They come in varying sizes, and you can choose custom filters to stay in control over the features.