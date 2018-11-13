Top Tips to Increase Traffic to Your Website

You’ve taken a quick tutorial on how to create your new blog. You posted a few articles on the blog, but somehow, you’re not getting enough interactions because of low traffic.

Worry no more.

This article outlines some strategies you can employ to get more traffic on your website. What’s more, some of them take less than ten minutes. Read on to find out more.

1. Add Helpful Resources in Your Guest Post

When reading a post on a website, many people don’t bother reading about the author in the bio section. This is because this bio section is set to be last in the page, deep down at the bottom of the page.

Well, this can affect the traffic you get to your website.

However, you can solve this problem by adding a helpful resource in your Guest Post. This is how to go about it:

First, write your guest post as you would.

Then, add “helpful resources” in various sections of the guest post. These sections contain links to the topic you explained.

Finally, include the links to your content as one of the resources.

By using this tip, you don’t have to worry about readers skipping past your bio.

2. Update Old Blog Posts

This is how to go about it:

Search for an article on your website which you think needs some updating.

Next, update the article by adding new resources. These resources could be screenshots, new techniques, and strategies. Also, scrap old and outdated techniques that no longer work.

Finally, update the new article and effect the changes. If you take this route, you’ll save time you’d have otherwise used on creating new content.

3. Use LSI Keywords to Optimize Your Content

SEO is the best way to drive organic traffic towards your website. However, it’s important to note that some of the SEO techniques are long outdated.

This is because of a new algorithm developed by Google called Google Hummingbird. This algorithm not only looks at keywords but also understands the title or topic.

How has this algorithm change affected searches? According to Google, Hummingbird will affect up to 90% of searches. Now that’s too much to ignore.

The question is, how do you ensure Google’s algorithm understands your topic?

The answer is LSI keywords.

In full, LSI stands for Latent Semantic Indexing, and it means phrases and words that are related to your keyword.

For example, if your keyword is travel sites. The LSI keywords would be:

Flights

Accommodation

Visit

Great place for a vacation

As Google goes through your content, it’ll come across these LSI keywords, and it will understand your content to be travel-related.

How do you find these LSI keywords?

You can use many great tools like LSI Graph. All you have to do is enter the keyword, and the tool will generate LSI keywords for you. That’s about it!

4. Optimize Your Site for Mobile

The growing number of smartphone users has grown over the last few years, and it continues to grow. This is why Google launched the “Mobile-First Index.”

This new model of the indexing means Google will now index the mobile version of your website first. This means the desktop versions will take a back seat in the searches.

Therefore, you need to ensure your website is mobile-friendly, but how do you know whether your site is optimized for mobile?

Google has got your back with their Mobile-Friendly Test tool. This handy tool will let you know if your site is mobile-optimized and it even gives you recommendations on areas you need to improve on to make your website even better.

5. Get on Podcasts

Reading versus listening. The latter takes the day thanks to an increase in the number of people who prefer to listen to podcasts. In fact, about 24% of Americans listen to podcasts.

However, this doesn’t mean you should start your own podcast. The best way is to feature as a guest on other people’s podcasts.

Podcasts help you reach a wider audience, and as an incentive for appearing on the podcast, you’ll get a backlink in the notes which can drive traffic to your site.

6. Create Tweetable Content

Social media, Twitter to be specific, can help you spread your content. You can use Click To Tweet Links which readers can use to share your content over Twitter.

Here’s how to create a tweetable content:

Look for something you can tweet in your post: You can use a statistic, quote or strategy within your post.

You can use a statistic, quote or strategy within your post. Create a Tweetable Link: For this step, you’ll use ClickToTweet.com which will help you create your tweet. All you have to do is write your tweet, and this tool will generate a link for you.

For this step, you’ll use ClickToTweet.com which will help you create your tweet. All you have to do is write your tweet, and this tool will generate a link for you. Include the Link in Your Post: After getting your special link, include it in your post and when one clicks on the link, they’ll get the message you created to make sharing easy.

That’s all.

Conclusion

With the above tips, you can increase traffic to your website. Some of these strategies are overlooked, but if you take the time to concentrate on them, you’ll be amazed at the results. It’s your turn now, which strategy will you try out first?