Top 5 Casinos in Prague for 2023

Prague is renowned not only for its stunning architecture, rich history, and delightful beer but also for its lively nightlife and entertainment options. For those seeking a touch of excitement and a chance to try their luck, Prague offers a selection of top-notch casinos, each with unique offerings, games, and experiences.

Casino Ambassador

Located in the heart of Wenceslas Square , Casino Ambassador stands as one of Prague’s oldest and most prestigious casinos. With round-the-clock availability, the casino boasts an extensive array of slot machines, roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat tables. Guests can relish live music, shows, and thrilling tournaments within the sophisticated ambiance of the casino. The courteous and professional staff are readily available to address any queries or requests.

Pros:

Conveniently situated near popular attractions and public transportation.

Extensive range of games catering to diverse levels and preferences.

Live entertainment and exciting events.

Cons:

Potential overcrowding and noise during peak hours.

Smoking is permitted within the casino premises.

Absence of an on-site hotel or restaurant.

Casino Atrium Hilton

For those seeking a luxurious and exclusive gambling experience, Casino Atrium Hilton, nestled within the Hilton Prague Hotel, is the perfect destination. Operating from 2 pm to 6 am daily, this casino offers over 20 tables and 60 slot machines. Visitors can indulge in American roulette, blackjack; Texas hold ’em poker, pontoon, Caribbean stud poker, and more. The VIP club offers complimentary drinks, snacks, parking, and exclusive perks.

Pros:

Upscale and spacious casino equipped with modern facilities.

VIP club membership entails special benefits and privileges.

Part of a five-star hotel boasting a restaurant, spa, pool, and gym.

Cons:

Higher minimum bets and entrance fees compared to other casinos.

Distance from the city center and major attractions.

Adherence to a dress code.

Casino Banco

Casino Banco is a popular gambling destination in Prague, attracting both locals and tourists alike. Situated near Old Town Square, this casino exudes a vibrant and enjoyable ambiance complemented by music and entertainment. Guests can immerse themselves in over 100 slot machines and 12 table games, including roulette, blackjack, Ultimate Texas hold ’em poker, Russian poker, craps, and punto banco. Additionally, the casino houses a sports bar where patrons can enjoy live sports events on large screens.

Pros:

Central location in proximity to various restaurants and attractions.

Friendly and relaxed atmosphere without strict dress codes.

Sports bar offering beverages and large screens for sports enthusiasts.

Cons:

Smaller compared to other casinos, featuring a limited selection of games.

No on-site hotel or restaurant facilities.

Smoking is permitted within the casino premises.

Casino Savarin

Established in 1905, Casino Savarin resides within a splendid Baroque building that once served as a palace. This historic casino enchants visitors with its sophisticated and elegant ambiance, adorned with chandeliers, paintings, and sculptures. Patrons can enjoy over 50 slot machines and 10 table games, including roulette, blackjack, poker, and punto banco. To further enhance the experience, the casino features a restaurant serving Czech and international cuisine, as well as a lounge bar offering cocktails and live music.

Pros:

Historic and stylish casino accentuated by original architectural elements.

Fine dining restaurant providing Czech and international culinary delights.

Lounge bar boasting enticing cocktails and live music performances.

Cons:

Higher minimum bets compared to other casinos.

Strict adherence to a dress code.

Absence of an on-site hotel.

Rebuy Stars Casino Luka

Rebuy Stars Casino Luka stands out as a modern and expansive casino, offering an exceptional gaming experience for all types of players. Located at the Luka metro station in Prague 13, this casino boasts over 150 slot machines and 15 table games, encompassing roulette, blackjack, poker, and bingo. A snack bar is also available, offering complimentary beverages and food options.

Pros:

Spacious and comfortable casino with an extensive selection of games.

Complimentary drinks and food for casino guests.

Easy accessibility via the metro.

Cons:

Distance from the city center and major attractions.

Absence of live entertainment or events.

No on-site hotel or restaurant facilities.

Tips for Gambling in Prague

The legal gambling age in Prague is 18, and identification in the form of a valid ID or passport is required for casino entry.

While most casinos operate 24/7 or until late at night, it is recommended to check the specific opening hours and availability of games beforehand, as some variations may exist. Confirming details through the casino’s website or a phone call is advisable.

If you are unable to visit the casino in person, consider exploring online options, including 1 deposit casinos, where you can enjoy gambling experiences with a minimal initial deposit.

The official currency in Prague is the Czech Koruna (CZK), although some casinos may accept euros (EUR) or US dollars (USD). It is advisable to exchange currency beforehand to avoid unfavorable rates or fees.

Most Prague casinos enforce a smart casual dress code, prohibiting shorts, sandals, hats, and sportswear. Coat check services may be available for guests to store their belongings.

Many casinos in Prague offer complimentary drinks and snacks to patrons. It is customary to tip the staff generously for their service, typically 10% of your winnings or losses.

Conclusion

Prague seamlessly combines cultural, historical, and entertainment offerings, appealing to a broad spectrum of interests. For those seeking an adrenaline rush and a touch of excitement, Prague’s finest casinos provide an array of games and activities. Remember to gamble wisely, follow the law, and enjoy the experience!