7 Tips To Prevent Rats From Becoming A Problem In Your House

Having rodents, like rats, in your home is not a pleasant experience. Luckily, there are many things you can do to prevent them from damaging your home. Rodents need shelter, food, and water to survive, all of which are things that our homes can provide for these creatures. Take these precautions to get rid of the problem before it even starts.

Don’t Leave Food Lying Around

This is important both in and outside of the house. Ensure that garbage cans are covered at all times and that there are no cracks or holes in them. Inside the home, make sure food is stored in containers that are airtight so that creatures cannot get into them. This is a good idea to do with dog or cat food as well since they are usually stored in bags. Teach your children to pick up their food after themselves as well!

Store Firewood Away From the Home

If you use your fireplace or a wood burning stove, you might have the desire to keep the wood close to the house. During those cold nights, it is more convenient to have the wood as close as possible, but this could be a place for rats to have shelter. Make sure you store firewood at least 20 feet away from home.

Get Rid of Moisture

There are lots of places in the home that can store moisture, which can cause a rodent infestation. By getting rid of the moisture, you can prevent creatures from making your home their home. If you notice a leaky drain or pipe, be sure to take care of it right away. The more moisture in the home, the more likely you will have a rodent problem at some point.

Check Out The Attic or Basement

Some common places for rodents to live are attics, basements, and small crawl spaces. Typically, people store things in these areas, and it is the perfect place for these rodents to live. They tend to be damp and have things that rats can eat through. Be sure these spaces in your home are ventilated so that they can stay dry. Be careful what you store in these places as well and take inventory of what is in there regularly. If you notice small pieces of cardboard, stuffing, and other items put together to look like a nest, then you might want to consider setting traps or calling in the experts.

When To Call a Professional

While it is best to prevent rats and other rodents from entering your home in the first place, you might find that you already have a problem. Unfortunately, the cost for rodent removal may be more than some of these prevention tips, but calling in a professional will make sure to get rid of the problem. If you are having these issues, the sooner you call someone in to take care of it, the sooner the rodents will be out of your way.

Setting Traps

You can certainly set your own traps, but just be careful if you have small children and pets. You can put them in places like vents, basements, attics, and garages, and hopefully, that will help the problem before they come into your common living spaces. There are different types of traps you can set, and these are perfect for inside the home. Traps can be set up with non-toxic bait such as nuts and peanut butter. This is a safer option compared to using poison and is best for inside the house where wild animals won’t steal the bait.

Using Poison

This may be the last resort, but if you find you need to use poison to rid of the rodents that are infesting your home, it could work. Be really careful about using poison and where you put it. Ensure that there are no animals or small children that could get into it. Anything toxic should only be used outside of the home, never inside. You should also consider this option strongly because if the rats get into the poison and then your home, it could cause issues to your family, including any pets that come into contact with them. Make sure to read the directions and follow them carefully.

Having rats or other rodents in your home is not fun to deal with, but there are things you can do to take precautions before it becomes a problem. If you already have a rodent or rat problem, it may be time to call in an expert or consider setting up traps. Remember that if your house has rats, it could be a problem with the houses around you as well. You might not be the only one suffering from this annoying issue.