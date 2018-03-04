5 Tips to Help You Recover After a Car Accident

Post-Car Accident: Reaching a Full Recovery

Few incidents are as scary or life-altering as a serious car accident. One moment you’re fine, the next moment you’re physically and emotionally battered. And while you won’t soon forget about your accident, you can place emphasis on reaching a full recovery.

Every situation is unique, but the more you focus on recovery – and the less you dwell on the unfortunate circumstances that led to your accident – the faster you’ll heal. Keeping this in mind, let’s explore some of the top tips for reaching a full recovery.

1. Obtain the Best Medical Care

When you’ve been injured in a car accident, you don’t have the luxury of waiting around and hoping things will get better. The longer you let issues go without receiving medical care, the less likely it is that you’ll reach a full recovery. Quickly seek out the best possible care, and everything else will fall into place.

2. Get Plenty of Rest

There are many aspects of healing and recovery, but rest almost always plays a role in the process. If you push yourself too hard, you’re going to make the situation worse. But that doesn’t mean you have to lay in bed all day.

“Replacing bed rest is the concept of ‘early mobilization’ or ‘active rehabilitation.’ The idea is to get you moving as soon as possible — short of actually reinjuring you,” Paul Ingraham writes for PainScience.com. “A great deal of scientific evidence suggests that the stimulation of movement, especially in the early stages of healing, is a crucial part of recovery from injuries and surgeries.”

3. Hire a Lawyer

While you’re focused on healing and recovering, insurance companies are busy trying to protect their bottom lines. You’ll hear from them personally within just the first few days. Make sure you’re prepared.

“A car insurance adjustor who handles your accident claim is working for the insurance company, not for you,” Zlotolow & Associates, P.C. explains. “The adjuster’s job is to process the claim for as little expense as possible, and as quickly as possible. Your true cost and losses, particularly any down the road if you have complications from your injuries, are not a concern if the insurance company can avoid them.”

To make sure your best interests are protected, hire an attorney to help you navigate these conversations and proceedings. A good lawyer will significantly increase the amount of money you receive.

4. Listen to the Doctor’s Recommendations

While you have to listen to your body during recovery, it’s also necessary to heed your doctor’s advice and recommendations. They know what’s best and will help you maintain a sustainable pace of recovery.

5. Ease Back Into Driving

One aspect of the recovery process that most people aren’t prepared for is the emotional trauma of trying to get back in a vehicle for the first time. Many people experience symptoms of PTSD, which can last longer than physical injuries.

There are some coping strategies, so listen to yourself and implement the ones that help. You’ll likely have to ease back into things and avoid triggering circumstances for a while (such as the accident scene). However, you’ll find that even the emotional wounds heal with time.

Slow and Steady is the Best Prescription

Rushing your recovery is not the answer to reaching a full recovery. The key is to take things slow and listen to the advice your doctors, lawyers, and close friends give you. By taking it one step at a time, you can avoid allowing emotionally charged choices to compromise your situation and instead make pragmatic decisions that positively impact your future and well being.