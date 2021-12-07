Tips for Moving into a New Home Post Divorce

Going through a divorce is a very tough experience for most people and affects one not just mentally and emotionally but typically financially, too.

If you’re in this situation, you likely need to find yourself a new place now. It may be the case that you have to downsize properties or finally have the chance to buy the kind of home you’ve always dreamed of.

Either way, it’s vital to take your time searching for the right property and follow a few tips to help you make the right choice and settle in.

Get Legal Matters Sorted

Since divorces can get messy and you need to know how much money you’ll truly have to spend, it’s always a good idea to get all legal matters settled before you find a new place. You don’t want to commit to new property only to learn that your financial situation will end up dramatically different from what you expected.

Plus, buying a house before your divorce is finalized could mean it’s treated as another asset in the marriage, which you wouldn’t want. As much as you may be eager to find a new property to settle into as soon as possible, it’s better to be patient and do it when the time is right and there’s less risk involved.

Obtain Finance Preapproval

Similarly, if you need to get a mortgage to buy a home, it’s wise to obtain preapproval before you start putting in offers for places. Terms and conditions may have changed a lot since you last got a loan, and your financial situation is likely to be very different too, which means you may not be able to get the mortgage size you expect, or the terms you’d prefer.

Get all this paperwork sorted out upfront, though, and you’ll know what you have to play, money-wise, when inspecting properties and putting in offers.

Keep Goals and Budget Front of Mind

Another tip is to write up a list of all your goals for the new property. Again, while it’s tempting just to find a place ASAP, it’s better to understand your top priorities in a home and where you’re more flexible and can compromise. For example, consider which areas will hold their value or, hopefully, appreciate over time. Plus, you may need to ensure you remain in a geographic location close to where your kids go to school or your work.

You may need to be near public transport or shops and other facilities, or require a home office or a large backyard for a dog. If you’re a big cook, you’ll no doubt want a decent kitchen, and you may need additional bedrooms to set up for your children when they stay with you, too.

Consider your overall budget , too, in addition to property prices. You’ll need to factor in closing costs plus insurance and any renovation or maintenance work that you’d want to do on the place you buy. Once you know the total budget you have to spend, you can work back from there to calculate the maximum you have available to purchase a property.

Streamline Your Possessions

While there are plenty of challenging elements involved in getting a divorce, one silver lining you might be able to take away from it is the chance to start afresh. This concept relates to your possessions, too. You may have to give up many of your belongings to your ex in the divorce, but if not, or either way, it’s still a good idea to spend some time streamlining your possessions.

Getting rid of things you no longer use or need or that remind you uncomfortably of times with your ex-partner can give you the fresh perspective and clean break you need. If you still have a lot of possessions and nowhere to put them until a property purchase settles, keep in mind that you can utilize a rental unit for a time. Search for options in your local area, such as “ storage units Spokane .” Then, visit this shed whenever you get a chance and gradually go through your belongings and cull things as you have the time, energy, and mindset to do so.

Get Kids Involved in Decorating

If you have children, they’re no doubt struggling to adapt to the divorce, too. Have them lend a hand to help them feel more comfortable and get settled in at your new place more quickly once you move into it. Get your children involved in the decorating, especially in their bedroom(s). This will make them feel a part of things and give you some great bonding time, to boot.

Moving after a divorce is not only tough timewise and financially, in most cases, but can be stressful and upsetting, too. As such, don’t be afraid to ask for help from your friends and family members rather than trying to do everything alone. Follow all the tips above, too, to make the process go more smoothly, and remember that things will get easier.