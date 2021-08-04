3 things you can do if you want to avoid using a gambling website that can scam you

Depending on your country of residence, you can find various online casinos that will offer you fantastic casino games. Of course, some operators are more attractive than others because they provide things like unique games, tournaments, bonuses, and more. Needless to say, those places attract more customers than others.

Although most online casinos are legit, some websites will do everything in their power to steal your personal and banking information. That’s why you need to be careful when using an online gambling website.

In this article, we will look at a few things you can do if you want to avoid registering on such a website.

Always check whether there is an active license and visit the gambling commission’s website

To operate within a given jurisdiction, online casinos need to have a permit from a given gambling authority. Sadly, some betting sites were cheating their customers, which is why Nostrabet blacklisted these brands. So, make sure to check this list before choosing an online casino because you don’t want to sign up on such a platform.

When it comes down to licenses, most countries around the world have their gambling authorities. Since most casinos can’t obtain a permit from every regulating body, they decide to use the services of internationally recognized bodies. In other words, most places have a license from the Malta Gaming Authority and Curacao’s government.

The websites whose purpose is to use your personal information will always state that they have an active license. However, if you decide to visit the given regulating authority’s website and check it, you will see that this isn’t the case. That’s why you should always do that before you start playing.

Read what people think about the operator

Thanks to the internet, you have access to loads of information in a matter of seconds. You should use this to your advantage and try to read what people think about a given betting website. If you decide to do that for one of the blacklisted sites by Nostrabet, you will find loads of negative opinions about them.

It should be noted that you shouldn’t always believe what people say. Some users provide constructive criticism and try to point out the things that they didn’t like, but others “hate” a given online casino for no reason.

Don’t use a website that doesn’t load fast

One of the things that is a good indication of whether a given gambling website is worth it is its loading speed. Although there are some exceptions, most irregular operators don’t have enough resources to optimize their websites. Consequently, it takes longer to load the pages.

You should avoid these gambling websites because every top-rated casino and bookie loads in less than two seconds. Of course, the slow loading speed could be due to problems with your internet connection, so definitely check that before you start betting.