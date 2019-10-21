Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Criminal Law

We live in a modern world that, no matter which way you carve it, is paved with good intentions, digitalization, and technological advancement. No matter which way one looks, there are prominent examples of technology everywhere. These modern marvels are becoming so famous that they are now just as commonplace as the grass on the ground or the shoes on one’s feet. The digital era is officially upon us, and practically every aspect of life as we knew it, every industry, has been changed in some way in the wake of it all.

Consider the law industry, for example. It is an industry that is one of the cornerstone sectors of the modern world, and it is mostly (if not entirely) responsible for the ongoing safety and security of citizens around the globe. Law has always been a data-driven, direct response type of industry. It is going from strength to strength, thanks to the waves of technological influence that are continuously pressing up against its shores.

The introduction of technology to the field of law

These days, legal technology is more prominent than ever, especially in the field of criminal law. Criminal law deals exclusively with the handling of legal matters surrounding crimes where an individual is the perpetrator or otherwise at fault. In criminal cases, all sorts of instances occur, from head injuries that resulted from the crimes themselves to the actual manhunts that chase down perpetrators and bring them in to rightfully answer for their crimes against society. Today, legal technologies are getting bolder and smarter all the time.

Technological advancements revolutionize criminal law

Consider current advancements in facial recognition, for instance. Up until recently, facial recognition technology was definitively lackluster, good but not great. Because of this, many criminal cases relied heavily on eyewitness statements and testimony, as well as drawings of potential suspects crafted from the descriptions of the accused by witnesses or any other person who believes they saw someone suspicious at or around the time or place of the crime. Now, however, recent investments in AI advancements have positively transformed facial recognition software, making it clearer and smarter. So, what does this mean?

So, what is next for criminal law advancements going forward?

Criminal law is all about bringing justice to victims and bringing the law down onto those who knowingly and harmfully break it – that is the backbone of the entire legal system. Now, as advancements like that of AI-powered facial recognition technology continue to become bolder and smarter all the time, bringing justice is getting easier. It is an exciting time for law, for all those who are involved in the industry and its ongoing expansion and elevation. It is just the beginning of legal technologies, but it is an incredibly positive beginning nonetheless. The best is yet to come, and if that is not exciting, then what is?