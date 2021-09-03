Should I Contact a Lawyer After a Car Accident?

If you have been in a car accident, you might be wondering if you should contact a car accident lawyer. It is commonly believed that only the worst car accidents need a lawyer, but this isn’t true. You can seek help from a lawyer if you’ve only sustained minor injuries. So when should you contact a lawyer for a car accident, and what will be required from you? Keep reading to find out.

When to Contact a Car Accident Lawyer

There are several circumstances where a lawyer will be able to help you fight a car accident. First, if your accident is severe and you are badly injured, you will want to contact a lawyer for help right away. This will give them plenty of time to build your case and get the best compensation possible.

Even if you aren’t seriously injured, you can still contact a lawyer if the fault was not established at the time of the accident. You would have had more luck with your case if the accident were not your fault.

Another reason you might want to contact a lawyer for a car accident is if the other driver doesn’t have the proper insurance or any insurance at all. This will prevent you from getting the appropriate compensation for the accident, and a lawyer can help you fight this.

How a Lawyer Can Help You

Having a lawyer will make sure you receive compensation that is fair for the accident you went through. They can accurately calculate damages, negotiate with both insurance companies, offer legal advice, represent you in the courtroom, and help you receive compensation for missed work and medical bills.

Steps to Take After the Accident

The first thing you need to do after getting into a car accident is to call 911 to report the accident. This will alert both police and medical professionals of your accident, and they will come to the scene. You will need reports from these officials to back up what happened when you get to court.

Next, you are going to want to collect evidence. This is super easy now that smartphones are such a massive part of our lives. Take pictures of your car’s license plates and the other person’s car, damage to both vehicles, intersections, traffic patterns, and any witness information. This will help your lawyer build a case and adequately establish the fault of the accident.

You will then want to contact a lawyer with experience in car accidents. They will fight to make sure you are receiving fair compensation for the accident. Getting a lawyer is not the same as filing a lawsuit, so make sure you know your intentions when you contact them.

Things to Avoid After a Car Accident

There are also a few things you should avoid after getting into a car accident. The first mistake that can be made is not reporting the accident after it happens. Second, you exchange insurance information with the other party, especially if you don’t experience any immediate pain. However, it can take several days for the effects of a car accident to show up.

If you don’t report the accident and get a police report, there is no record of the accident you were in. This reduces your chances of a successful lawsuit in the future. On the other hand, if there is a record of the accident, there is physical evidence that it happened.

You also want to make sure you never admit blame. The first thing out of your mouth during a car accident might be “I’m sorry,” but this can be used against you in court. So even if you think you were slightly to blame, never say sorry.

Finally, you do not want to accept a settlement from your insurance company. The insurance company will always offer a payment that is less than what you could be getting. Never buy a payment without speaking with an attorney.