Pay and Play Casinos: The Latest Trend in Online Casinos

Playing in an online casino has been indispensable for many people around the world for years. The casinos active in 2020 continue to innovate and ensure that they can play the casino games as safe and reliable as possible. Since 2019 there is a new version of online casinos; The Pay and Play Casinos. This is incredibly popular in the online casinos from the Netherlands. In this article, we’ll tell you what a Pay and Play Casino exactly does.

What is a Pay and Play Casino

If you want to play in an online casino, it is necessary to create an account. This is often a job that no one is waiting for. Fill in all your details before the fun can begin. After entering that information, you can start playing, but you also have to verify that information with a payout. Send documents to prove that you are who you say you are. At a Pay and Play Casino, this is all largely gone.

Pay and Play Casinos have a very intense partnership with the payment provider Trustly. If you want to play at a Pay and Play Casino, you can deposit money immediately without creating an account. Your data will be transferred from Trustly and your bank to the casino, and your account will be created in the online casino. The best thing about this collaboration is that the bank itself has already verified the data. Therefore, the casino knows for sure that you are 18 years or older and that your name and address are correct. This saves any problems afterward. Nitro Casino is one of the first casinos to have this and now has a fair share in the Dutch market.

Why are Pay and Play so popular in the Netherlands?

Online gambling is currently an essential item for politics in the Netherlands. Much has been said about it in all previous years, but there has never been a regulated system. The intention is that the online gambling market will be regulated in the Netherlands by 2021. In the meantime, a watchdog has been created. The KSA. This organization has chosen to ban iDeal, a well-known payment provider in the Netherlands, in online casinos. This has been a big downer for the Dutch players, but luckily Trustly is a perfect replacement.

Trustly and iDeal work in the same way, and that is why it is a very popular payment method in the Netherlands to play in an online casino. You pay money from your bank account in a safe way that every Dutch person knows.