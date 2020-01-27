Are nicotine pouches a better alternative to smoking?

A nicotine pouch is a small pack containing a whitish substance. The product has a preportioned quantity, having snus with nicotine as the primary ingredient. It offers the same satisfaction as that of smoking but does not require combustion. The common way of using a nicotine pouch is by putting it between the lip and gum. The user can also decide to chew the small pouch just like tobacco. However, they do not need to spit it out. The product has a long shelf life, so it does not require refrigeration. You can find nicotine pouches offered by different brands like Lyft nicotine pouches and Dryft nicotine pouches.

Influence of nicotine pouches

For a better understanding of the long term effects of using nicotine pouches, one has to do a complete analysis of the society that has adopted its use and the influence it has on the population. Sweden records the highest consumption of nicotine pouches anywhere in the world. Due to this, the country has shown the lowest prevalence of smoking in Europe, particularly among youth. Products like Lyft nicotine pouches are capable of rapidly delivering nicotine to the bloodstream and, therefore, make it satisfactory to users. Research is still ongoing on the health implication of using a nicotine pouch. However, no extreme effect has been discovered.

Why choose nicotine pouches over smoking?

There are several reasons for choosing these pouches over smoking, and the most important one is the health impact. Several countries are beginning to endorse its use after years of research on the side effects of the product. Nicotine pouches also offer a safe alternative for individuals hoping to stop smoking. Smokers undergoing rehabilitation often get a strong urge to put something in their mouth. Many treatment centers advise the use of nicotine pouches to overcome this urge since it releases nicotine, which is also found in tobacco, and less harmful or addictive as chewing or smoking. Nicotine pouches are, therefore, a better alternative to smoking.