4 Most Commonly Needed Services from an Automotive Locksmith

While locksmiths work with homeowners and business owners throughout Perth, they can also work with vehicle owners. In fact, automotive call outs are quite common. What are some of the most commonly needed services from an automotive locksmith? Here are four examples of situations when a trained professional might be needed.

Cutting a New Key

Most cars today have computers, and ignition keys have chips, called transponders. These chips allow the key to “talk” to the computer, ensuring that only an actual authorized key can be used to crank the engine. If a thief attempts to hotwire the car or an unprogrammed key is inserted into the ignition, the car will not start. However, this also means that a lost or damaged key can be problematic because you cannot simply have a new one cut. They must be programmed to communicate with the car’s computer. An automotive locksmith can do this for you.

Damaged Door Locks

Whether through an accident, or intentional damage by a thief, it is not uncommon for door locks to be damaged. In fact, it can occur through simple wear and tear, and exposure to the elements. When a door lock becomes damaged, it may no longer operate with the key. It may also not operate correctly with the remote fob. An automotive locksmith can ensure that your door locks are in good working condition, even if the lock must be replaced.

Programming a Remote Fob

Remote key fobs are wonderfully convenient, allowing you to lock and unlock your doors and even to boot from a distance. However, over time, that fob’s battery wears down and will eventually need to be replaced. When that happens, you will most likely need to have it reprogrammed to work with the car, in addition to replacing the battery. If you break your fob, lose it, or it is stolen, you will also need to have the replacement programmed to work with your car.

Locked Out

This is perhaps the single most common reason to call an automotive locksmith. If you lose your keys or lock them inside your car, you will be unable to enter it. That can be inconvenient at best, but it can be dangerous in a worst-case scenario. For example, if you are stuck out in the summer sun and heat with no way to get relief, it could be potentially deadly. An automotive locksmith can unlock your car for you, allowing you to get back on the road and on with your life.

Finding the Right Locksmith

Finding the right automotive locksmith is a vital consideration. Not all companies are created equal. You need to ensure that the company you choose employs licensed, insured professionals who take your safety and security very seriously.