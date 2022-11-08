Look for Sustainable Clothing for Babies and Children

At a time when we are looking to save energy in any way that we can, and we are more aware than ever that the environment needs our help if it is to survive and flourish, taking the time to look for sustainable babies and children’s clothing is a must. At that age, they grow out of their clothes in a hurry, and if we only buy new ones constantly, that are not part of a sustainable cycle, we are endangering our planet. Here is what you should be looking for when you shop for these items.

Find Companies that Promote Sustainable Clothing

Only a decade ago, it was still hard to understand the production process of companies in the textile industry, and in many others as well. Nowadays, if you want to know a business’s beliefs regarding ecology and the real action that they take to help nature, all you have to do is to head to their website, and you will find a section explaining their position and their actions. If they don’t have one, it is probable that they simply don’t take it into account, which means that you should keep looking for a company that does, before starting to buy more clothes.

Any parent will tell you how fast children grow out of their clothes. That is particularly true for babies, who tend to wear theirs only a few times before they outgrow them. And so, you need to find a retailer that cares about sustainable clothing for babies, so that when you buy new pieces for their wardrobe, you do so in full respect of the environment. You will know, as their clothes are usually branded with one of the seals below.

GOTS Seal

The Global Organic Textile Standard is the most common seal that you will find on the market. It is also a guarantee that at least 90% of the products that they manufacture are made of natural fiber, with 70% being produced organically. Furthermore, it considers the fair pay of workers, as well.

Made in Green Seal

Today, there are more than 40 companies producing textiles that have chosen to adopt the Made in Green Seal. To do so, they must comply with a sustainability program established by the Management of the seal. In it, there are also points relating to occupational safety and environmental and quality management. Chemical use is strictly regulated as well.