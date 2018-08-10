Is it Safe to Gamble with Bitcoin?

For those who enjoy a bet or gamble online have some concerns about safety and security while online then perhaps thinking about using Bitcoin will put minds at rest for a few reasons.

You see, one of the most favorite features of Bitcoin is that there can be almost complete anonymity with each transaction made using it, and this exceptional feature has made having a bet using Bitcoin very secure, which is obviously appealing.

Bitcoin is, in effect, digital money that you can exchange day or night for your chosen real-world currency whether that is USD, the Euro or the Indian Rupee. In fact, Bitcoin could have been specially made for those who enjoy having a bet online, especially for players from the USA.

There are cryptocurrency exchange websites which serve to fund your online casino or sports betting account, some of them are the simple and secure way to buy your bitcoins and also offers a long and very successful record of keeping any sensitive information totally secure. The blockchain is used as an intermediary that adds another layer of security and anonymity, and if these websites are used, then you can play with the certainty that you will be totally safe and secure online, which is something we all want in today’s society of identity fraud and the hacking of accounts.

After signing up to your chosen bitcoin exchange sites to create your account (which is not a difficult thing to do) you then only need to find an online casino that will accept your bitcoins as one of their payment options. Many online gambling sites like playUK.com will accept Bitcoin and other ALT coins.

If you do find that you need help to set up your bitcoin account, then there are a few step-by-step guides with easy to understand diagrams online, just type into your search bar ‘how to set up a bitcoin account’ and choose the one that appeals the most to you.

As with all new ideas, although it has to be said that bitcoin has been around for some time, and it is one of many virtual currencies, getting used to the idea of using it can take some time, but when you begin to think of the benefits that are using a virtual currency within a virtual world, then it really does not take long for it to become the norm.