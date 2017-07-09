Interview with Strategist Andrew Charlton

In 2011, Andrew Charlton was named Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. This title was bestowed upon him as a highlight to a brilliant established career. His career is bolstered by experience in many fields including economics, politics, academics, and business. Presently, Mr. Charlton is the Director and Co-Founder of AlphaBeta Strategy & Economics. The company specializes in providing economic advice to individuals with large portfolios, large financial institutions, and all types of professional management structures.

Just after the global financial downturn starting in 2007, Andrew Charlton used his recognition as a stellar associate of the Boston Financial Group to pursue graduate degrees in economics. He was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship and received a Masters Degree and Doctorate from the University of Oxford. From there, he held positions in the office of the Prime Minister of Australia as a senior financial liaison to many United Nations conferences. Further advisory positions were also maintained in the Australian private and public sectors.

Andrew Charlton’s skyrocketing reputation in the realm of finance comes from an innate instinct for market behaviors. Though his lengthy educational vitae apparently honed his natural talent for predictive analytics, he possesses an uncommon passion for helping others navigate the sometimes confusing elements of the financial world. Charlton was one of the only top Australian government advisers to predict the Chinese economic downturn of the past few years. He has also authored two books that have had paramount importance to both fledgling and veteran financial professionals.

Please summarize your two books, “Ozonomics” and “Fair Trade For All,” for those people who are interested in reading them.

In short, I like to think of “Ozonomics” as an argument for many people taking advantage of world economic conditions to create and sustain growth. Success cannot just rest on the shoulders of government. “Fair Trade For All” is is the outpouring of Joseph E. Stiglitz’s believe that rich and developing countries can work together for a mutual economic benefit. Stiglitz is a Nobel laureate, after all. He foresaw a future condition of widening global prosperity gaps and solidified theories to counter them.

Your team at AlphaBeta appears to be remarkably diverse. Is this planned?

Absolutely, but not in the modern PC way. Our core belief has implications for all types of economies found in the world. We always maintain a team that has personal and practical knowledge regarding diverse places and markets. Our clients function in a symbiotic global environment. Our advisory team should reflect this.

Many people believe that the world economic condition is rather poor despite widely dispersed media information. Do you agree? If so, what is a key factor in turning it around?

There has always been a divide in society between successful groups, and lagging ones. The idea is to work to close that divide. Unfortunately, I see a widening chasm between wealthy and poor demographic groups. It doesn’t just pertain to bank accounts. It is also indicative of community potential. The key to getting back on track is smart urban planning. It means proactively using population movements, energy breakthroughs, and affordable housing data to influence government policies and corporate initiatives. That is true for any country.

Honestly, speak a little about AlphaBeta’s future.

I can’t reveal any big news prematurely, but from the talent we’ve seen in our latest intern pool, I’d say I’m excited about our future.

What is your best piece of advice for people and groups who want to jump into investing?

Well, investing is only a small part of what our team does, but I can say one thing for certain. Never go at it alone. No matter what hold you think you have on the course of markets, there’s always more information and analysis to be had.